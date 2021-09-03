Mississippi man and his wife arrested for grand larceny, accused of stealing from wife’s mother

Published 9:07 am Friday, September 3, 2021

By Magnolia State Live

A Mississippi man and his wife have been arrested for grand larceny after being accused of stealing from the wife’s mother.

WTOK in Meridian reports that Nathan Alexander Smith has been arrested on a grand larceny charge and on a convicted felon in possession of a firearm charge. Smith is being held on a $45,000 bond.

Smith’s wife Shelby Mowdy has been arrested and charged with grand larceny. She is being held on a $25,000 bond.

Kemper County Sheriff James Moore reported that the couple had stolen guns from the home of the wife’s mother.

 

