Reward offered for Mississippi man wanted for murder, three counts of attempted murder

A Mississippi Crime Stoppers group is offering a reward information resulting in the arrest of Lawrence County murder suspect.

Metro Crime Stoppers is offering a $1,000 reward for information resulting in the arrest Keontra Dunn of Brookhaven.

Dunn has active arrest warrants for one count of murder and three counts of attempted murder. Dunn is accused of killing Shemar Ben, 20, on Aug. 21.

“Dunn knows that he is being actively sought,” Lawrence County Sheriff Ryan Everett said following three days of searching for the suspect.

Dunn, 22, is described as 6-feet 2-inches tall and 290 pounds, according to his driver license.

On the Monday following the shooting of Ben, Lincoln County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call of shots fired at a Nola Road residence around 12:50 p.m.

Deputies arrived to find the residence struck by multiple gunshots, but no one injured, said Lincoln County Sheriff Steve Rushing. The complainant told deputies an unknown number of suspects had fired rounds at the house and left in an unknown vehicle.

Rushing said initial investigation indicated the residence is connected to Dunn.

Dunn is to be considered armed and dangerous, according to Everett.

Anyone with information on Dunn’s location or anyone involved in the Nola Road shooting is asked to contact the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office at 601-587-2961, the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office at 601-833-5231 or Crime Stoppers at 601-582-STOP (7867) or submit information to www.p3tips.com.