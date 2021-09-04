Former Mississippi District Attorney in critical condition after car wreck

Former Hinds County District Attorney Robert Smith is in critical condition after being involved in a car crash Wednesday night.

According to Jackson news sources, Smith was critically injured in a Wednesday night car crash on Lynch Street during a heavy rain in Jackson. He had just left his office nearby when the wreck happened.

Witnesses say a speeding driver slammed into Smith’s car.

Smith was taken to University of Mississippi Medical Center where he is in critical condition.

Friends and family are asking for prayers for Smith’s recovery.

Smith served 12 years as district attorney. He did not to run for a fourth term in 2019.