Mississippi high school senior killed when truck he was driving rolls down levee, lands on top of him

Published 5:23 am Saturday, September 4, 2021

By benhillyer

A Mississippi community is mourning the death of a high school senior who died in a workplace accident Thursday.

WTOK in Meridian reports that West Lauderdale High School senior Cade Sharron, 17, was killed while working on a fish farm in Daleville in northern Lauderdale County.

Officials say the pickup truck Sharron was using on the farm rolled down a levee. Officials say Sharron was ejected and that the truck landed on top of the teen.

Sharron was pronounced dead at the scene.

 

