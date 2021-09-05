After surviving Hurricane Ida, more than 50 shelter dogs headed to new life in New York

More than 50 dogs and puppies are scheduled to arrive on Long Island after being transported from shelters in Louisiana.

The North Shore Animal League America in Port Washington said Sunday its emergency rescue team will be arriving with the dogs on Monday. Working with Shreveport, Louisiana-based Paws4Life, the animals were removed from shelters in advance of Hurricane Ida to make room for animals displaced by the storm.

The animal league said it plans to return to Shreveport next week with additional supplies for shelters there, and return with more dogs. The organization began working with shelters in Louisiana after Hurricane Katrina in 2005.

Hurricane Ida has been blamed for 12 deaths and loss of power for nearly 1 million utility customers in Louisiana, where residents continue to struggle with food, water and gas shortages.