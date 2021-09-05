One teenager dead, another injured in 1 a.m. shooting, Mississippi police report

One teenager is dead and another is injured in a early Saturday morning shooting in Jackson.

Investigators report that a 19-year-old male was shot multiple times on Marwood Drive and was transported to a hospital where he later died from his injuries.

A second 15-year-old victim was also shot multiple times. He was also transported to a hospital and then airlifted to Batson Children Hospital where he was listed in stable condition.

No motive or suspect names have been given at this time.