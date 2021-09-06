Grow up in the 1970s? Then we bet you’ll recognize the most popular girl names of the decade

Oksana Kuzmina // Shutterstock

Most popular girl names in the 70s in Mississippi

While many women throughout history have achieved amazing things, most little girls’ names are popularized by the stars of the entertainment industry: a child actress who was a beacon of hope during the Great Depression; the title of a popular song; or the name fictional characters gave their baby in a sitcom.

Stacker compiled a list of the most popular baby names for girls in the 70s in Mississippi using data from the Social Security Administration. Names are ranked by number of babies born.

So why were so many parents drawn to a few popular names during this groovy decade? The answers vary from name to name but make total sense when you consider the context of the era—after all, names can tell the story of a generation. Radios blaring the melodies Fleetwood Mac may have inspired parents to name their daughters after the band’s keyboardist, Christine McVie, people who came of age during the peace-and-love counterculture revolution may have been attracted to nature-inspired baby names, like Crystal, April, or Heather. Other newborns of the 1970s may have gotten their names from some of the biggest stars of the decade, like Julie Andrews or Carrie Fisher.

Keep reading to see if any familiar girls’ names (or your own!) made our list.

Oksana Kuzmina // Shutterstock

#50. Regina

Regina is a name of Latin origin meaning “queen”.

Mississippi

– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 748

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 5 (#1200 most common name, -99.3% compared to the 70s)

National

– Rank: #109

– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 28,126

Maria Evseyeva // Shutterstock

#49. Dana

Dana is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “God is my judge”.

Mississippi

– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 762

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: data not available

National

– Rank: #57

– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 51,292

Bodler // Shutterstock

#48. Tanya

Tanya is a name of Slavic origin meaning “fairy queen”.

Mississippi

– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 772

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: data not available

National

– Rank: #62

– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 47,834

Shyamalamuralinath // Shutterstock

#47. Andrea

Andrea is a name of Greek origin meaning “brave”.

Mississippi

– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 785

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 100 (#293 (tie) most common name, -87.3% compared to the 70s)

National

– Rank: #28

– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 86,433

Canva

#46. Barbara

Barbara is a name of Greek origin meaning “foreign”.

Mississippi

– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 787

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: data not available

National

– Rank: #76

– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 42,206

Unsplash

#45. Julie

Julie is a name of Latin origin meaning “youthful”.

Mississippi

– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 791

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 28 (#647 (tie) most common name, -96.5% compared to the 70s)

National

– Rank: #18

– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 121,949

Studio Romantic // Shutterstock

#44. Brandy

Brandy is a name of Dutch origin meaning “burnt wine”.

Mississippi

– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 798

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: data not available

National

– Rank: #80

– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 39,953

Lopolo // Shutterstock

#43. Crystal

Crystal is a name of Latin origin meaning “Earth mineral”.

Mississippi

– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 834

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 11 (#908 (tie) most common name, -98.7% compared to the 70s)

National

– Rank: #37

– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 73,759

Canva

#42. Christina

Christina is a name of Latin origin meaning “follower of Christ”.

Mississippi

– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 835

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 75 (#381 most common name, -91.0% compared to the 70s)

National

– Rank: #16

– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 125,747

Natalia Kirichenko // Shutterstock

#41. Rhonda

Rhonda is a name of Welsh origin meaning “good lance”.

Mississippi

– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 857

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: data not available

National

– Rank: #85

– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 37,843

New Africa // Shutterstock

#40. Donna

Donna is a name of Italian origin meaning “lady of the home”.

Mississippi

– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 857

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: data not available

National

– Rank: #64

– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 47,310

Marlon Lopez MMG1 Design // Shutterstock

#39. Jacqueline

Jacqueline is a name of French origin meaning “may God protect”.

Mississippi

– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 862

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 22 (#720 (tie) most common name, -97.4% compared to the 70s)

National

– Rank: #84

– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 37,916

Nina Buday // Shutterstock

#38. Wendy

Wendy is a name of English origin meaning “friend”.

Mississippi

– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 863

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: data not available

National

– Rank: #36

– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 74,188

pixelheadphoto digitalskillet // Shutterstock

#37. Kelly

Kelly is a name of Irish origin meaning “bright-headed”.

Mississippi

– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 888

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 44 (#527 most common name, -95.0% compared to the 70s)

National

– Rank: #14

– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 133,568

Coy_Creek // Shutterstock

#36. Yolanda

Yolanda is a name of Greek origin meaning “violet”.

Mississippi

– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 928

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: data not available

National

– Rank: #114

– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 26,786

Darkdiamond67 // Shutterstock

#35. Felicia

Felicia is a name of Latin origin meaning “happy, lucky”.

Mississippi

– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 936

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: data not available

National

– Rank: #130

– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 22,102

Natee K Jindakum // Shutterstock

#34. Susan

Susan is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “lily”.

Mississippi

– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 955

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 6 (#1055 (tie) most common name, -99.4% compared to the 70s)

National

– Rank: #27

– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 88,327

lascot studio // Pexels

#33. Monica

Monica is a name of Greek origin meaning “solitary”.

Mississippi

– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 964

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 8 (#984 most common name, -99.2% compared to the 70s)

National

– Rank: #45

– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 61,651

Durganand // Shutterstock

#32. Laura

Laura is a name of Latin origin meaning “bay laurel plant”.

Mississippi

– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 986

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 140 (#204 (tie) most common name, -85.8% compared to the 70s)

National

– Rank: #20

– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 118,216

Pixabay

#31. Sandra

Sandra is a name of Greek origin meaning “defender of man”.

Mississippi

– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 989

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 11 (#908 (tie) most common name, -98.9% compared to the 70s)

National

– Rank: #44

– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 64,310

Olesia Bilkei // Shutterstock

#30. Stacy

Stacy is a name of Greek origin meaning “fruitful or productive”.

Mississippi

– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 995

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: data not available

National

– Rank: #38

– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 69,911

Dasha Muller // Shutterstock

#29. Linda

Linda is a name of Italian origin meaning “beautiful”.

Mississippi

– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 1,017

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 6 (#1055 (tie) most common name, -99.4% compared to the 70s)

National

– Rank: #68

– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 45,889

Haywiremedia // Shutterstock

#28. Karen

Karen is a name of Danish origin meaning “pure”.

Mississippi

– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 1,023

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 18 (#773 (tie) most common name, -98.2% compared to the 70s)

National

– Rank: #25

– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 95,185

Tetiana Iatsenko // Shutterstock

#27. Jessica

Jessica is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “God beholds”.

Mississippi

– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 1,096

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 85 (#343 most common name, -92.2% compared to the 70s)

National

– Rank: #11

– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 143,488

Malakhova Ganna // Shutterstock

#26. Shannon

Shannon is a name of Irish origin meaning “wise river”.

Mississippi

– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 1,126

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 20 (#744 (tie) most common name, -98.2% compared to the 70s)

National

– Rank: #21

– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 113,805

Max Bukovski // Shutterstock

#25. Christy

Christy is a name of Greek origin meaning “follower of Christ”.

Mississippi

– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 1,138

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: data not available

National

– Rank: #71

– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 44,559

s_oleg // Shutterstock

#24. Teresa

Teresa is a name of Greek origin meaning “huntress”.

Mississippi

– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 1,156

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 5 (#1200 most common name, -99.6% compared to the 70s)

National

– Rank: #52

– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 56,001

Zdenka Darula // Shutterstock

#23. Tiffany

Tiffany is a name of Greek origin meaning “appearance of God”.

Mississippi

– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 1,156

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 25 (#678 (tie) most common name, -97.8% compared to the 70s)

National

– Rank: #42

– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 65,151

Canva

#22. April

April is a name of Latin origin meaning “to open”.

Mississippi

– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 1,191

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 26 (#666 (tie) most common name, -97.8% compared to the 70s)

National

– Rank: #34

– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 76,935

Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock

#21. Rebecca

Rebecca is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “servant of God”.

Mississippi

– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 1,230

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 105 (#281 (tie) most common name, -91.5% compared to the 70s)

National

– Rank: #13

– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 137,312

Marko Poplasen // Shutterstock

#20. Patricia

Patricia is a name of Latin origin meaning “noble”.

Mississippi

– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 1,231

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 13 (#853 (tie) most common name, -98.9% compared to the 70s)

National

– Rank: #30

– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 81,118

Pixabay

#19. Tina

Tina is a name of English origin meaning “river”.

Mississippi

– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 1,252

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: data not available

National

– Rank: #29

– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 84,757

Canva

#18. Michelle

Michelle is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “who is like God?”.

Mississippi

– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 1,267

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 48 (#502 most common name, -96.2% compared to the 70s)

National

– Rank: #4

– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 249,140

Marlon Lopez MMG1 Design // Shutterstock

#17. Tonya

Tonya is a name of Russian origin meaning “praiseworthy”.

Mississippi

– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 1,283

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: data not available

National

– Rank: #49

– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 57,768

Canva

#16. Elizabeth

Elizabeth is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “god is my oath”.

Mississippi

– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 1,289

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 872 (#10 most common name, -32.4% compared to the 70s)

National

– Rank: #12

– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 142,869

Canva

#15. Cynthia

Cynthia is a name of Greek origin meaning “moon goddess”.

Mississippi

– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 1,380

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 10 (#949 (tie) most common name, -99.3% compared to the 70s)

National

– Rank: #31

– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 80,209

Canva

#14. Tracy

Tracy is a name of Irish origin meaning “fighter”.

Mississippi

– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 1,411

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: data not available

National

– Rank: #24

– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 95,538

javi_indy // Shutterstock

#13. Sharon

Sharon is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “a fertile plain”.

Mississippi

– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 1,489

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: data not available

National

– Rank: #63

– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 47,718

Lopolo // Shutterstock

#12. Heather

Heather is a name of Scottish origin meaning “a variety of small shrubs with pink or white flowers”.

Mississippi

– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 1,492

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 10 (#949 (tie) most common name, -99.3% compared to the 70s)

National

– Rank: #8

– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 203,939

Zdenka Darula // Shutterstock

#11. Tammy

Tammy is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “palm tree”.

Mississippi

– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 1,557

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: data not available

National

– Rank: #23

– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 98,830

Canva

#10. Pamela

Pamela is a name of Greek origin meaning “all sweetness”.

Mississippi

– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 1,562

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: data not available

National

– Rank: #48

– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 58,042

pixelheadphoto digitalskillet // Shutterstock

#9. Lisa

Lisa is a name of English origin meaning “God’s promise”.

Mississippi

– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 1,940

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 6 (#1055 (tie) most common name, -99.7% compared to the 70s)

National

– Rank: #6

– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 228,676

Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock

#8. Amanda

Amanda is a name of Latin origin meaning “worthy of love”.

Mississippi

– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 2,370

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 32 (#612 (tie) most common name, -98.6% compared to the 70s)

National

– Rank: #17

– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 123,920

Pixabay

#7. Amy

Amy is a name of French origin meaning “beloved”.

Mississippi

– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 2,540

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 55 (#457 (tie) most common name, -97.8% compared to the 70s)

National

– Rank: #2

– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 269,009

Oleggg // Shutterstock

#6. Stephanie

Stephanie is a name of Greek origin meaning “crown”.

Mississippi

– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 2,634

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 55 (#457 (tie) most common name, -97.9% compared to the 70s)

National

– Rank: #9

– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 160,470

Canva

#5. Melissa

Melissa is a name of Greek origin meaning “honey bee”.

Mississippi

– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 2,672

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 25 (#678 (tie) most common name, -99.1% compared to the 70s)

National

– Rank: #3

– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 253,291

Pixabay

#4. Mary

Mary is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “drop of the sea”.

Mississippi

– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 2,706

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 849 (#11 most common name, -68.6% compared to the 70s)

National

– Rank: #15

– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 126,279

Pixabay

#3. Kimberly

Kimberly is a name of English origin meaning “from the wood of the royal forest”.

Mississippi

– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 3,668

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 110 (#268 (tie) most common name, -97.0% compared to the 70s)

National

– Rank: #5

– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 229,112

photoDiod // Shutterstock

#2. Angela

Angela is a name of Latin origin meaning “messenger of God”.

Mississippi

– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 4,278

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 55 (#457 (tie) most common name, -98.7% compared to the 70s)

National

– Rank: #7

– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 225,222

DONUT6_STUDIO // Shutterstock

#1. Jennifer

Jennifer is a name of English origin meaning “white shadow, white wave”.

Mississippi

– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 5,420

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 80 (#359 (tie) most common name, -98.5% compared to the 70s)

National

– Rank: #1

– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 581,791