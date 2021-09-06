Mississippi police: Man charged with murder; admitted to shooting victim over car burglary

Published 6:24 am Monday, September 6, 2021

By Magnolia State Live

One man is dead after another man reportedly shot and killed him because his car had been burglarized.

Jackson police arrested Gregory Murray, Jr., and charged him with the murder of Davonta Reed, 21, who was shot multiple times.

According to police, the shooting happened around 7 p.m. Sunday night on Northside Drive.

Reed died of his injuries at the scene.

Police said Murray admitted to shooting Reed because his car had been burglarized.

