New coronavirus cases in Mississippi slowly dropping, but state just reported highest number of deaths

Published 3:35 pm Monday, September 6, 2021

By Magnolia State Live

Mississippi reported thousands of new COVID-19 coronavirus cases Monday and a record number of deaths for a single day, though many of the deaths actually occurred many weeks ago, but were just now discovered through records research.

Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) officials reported Monday that 5,781 new coronavirus cases were found over the weekend.

The additional cases reported Monday brings the total number of cases found in the state since the pandemic began to 452,644, meaning that more than 15 percent of all Mississippians have tested positive for the virus since the pandemic began.

MSDH reported 125 new deaths on Monday, bringing the total death toll to 8,664. That was the largest number of deaths reported on a single day. More than half of the deaths reported Monday actually occurred in the past with at least 49 occurring in the month of August which were identified through death certificate research, the state reporting.

Mississippi health leaders have said that a combination of a low overall vaccination rate among Mississippians along with a rapidly spreading Delta variant is causing the recent surge in cases.

Through Friday, only 39 percent of the total population has been fully vaccinated, nearly the worst in the nation and well below the U.S. average of 52 percent.

For more detailed county-by-county vaccination results visit: https://msdh.ms.gov/msdhsite/_static/resources/12130.pdf

The 7-day, daily average of new cases dropped to 2,395 on Monday.

The 14-day, daily average of new cases dropped to 2,777 with Monday’s update.

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case and deaths totals may change as investigation finds new or additional information.

County Total Cases Total Deaths Total LTC Facility Cases Total LTC Facility Deaths
Adams 4095 109 87 18
Alcorn 4813 81 130 20
Amite 1848 49 57 9
Attala 3097 82 187 36
Benton 1326 26 47 10
Bolivar 5796 140 237 33
Calhoun 2478 37 36 6
Carroll 1538 35 52 11
Chickasaw 2687 62 61 15
Choctaw 1182 24 11 0
Claiborne 1223 33 46 9
Clarke 2624 84 133 31
Clay 2733 66 41 5
Coahoma 3746 93 132 12
Copiah 4020 79 102 13
Covington 3930 89 142 39
De Soto 28381 318 120 26
Forrest 12570 212 282 59
Franklin 1104 26 41 5
George 4261 64 62 9
Greene 1950 41 57 6
Grenada 3360 96 154 32
Hancock 6777 99 72 15
Harrison 30666 427 521 75
Hinds 29896 543 840 137
Holmes 2500 82 106 20
Humphreys 1185 35 34 9
Issaquena 186 6 0 0
Itawamba 4156 89 135 24
Jackson 21932 314 * 273 38
Jasper 3009 56 45 2
Jefferson 846 32 41 7
Jefferson Davis 1587 40 9 1
Jones 12540 203 227 43
Kemper 1321 35 49 10
Lafayette 7721 131 191 55
Lamar 9724 115 55 12
Lauderdale 10939 281 467 104
Lawrence 1956 30 27 2
Leake 3789 80 94 16
Lee 13813 203 223 43
Leflore 4287 137 239 55
Lincoln 5029 123 200 40
Lowndes 9717 165 269 64
Madison 13607 259 414 71
Marion 3856 94 161 24
Marshall 5665 115 65 15
Monroe 6063 155 191 55
Montgomery 1627 48 54 9
Neshoba 6173 191 212 59
Newton 3449 68 87 15
Noxubee 1671 37 38 6
Oktibbeha 6521 114 229 36
Panola 5826 115 103 15
Pearl River 8264 187 210 42
Perry 1864 47 24 9
Pike 5145 125 136 37
Pontotoc 5698 87 86 13
Prentiss 4130 71 101 15
Quitman 988 21 0 0
Rankin 20526 338 480 66
Scott 4254 87 116 19
Sharkey 599 20 45 8
Simpson 4079 106 159 20
Smith 2331 44 72 8
Stone 3300 49 86 14
Sunflower 3977 102 124 20
Tallahatchie 2098 46 50 7
Tate 4025 93 80 19
Tippah 4151 77 120 14
Tishomingo 3069 83 102 27
Tunica 1422 32 18 2
Union 5440 85 132 23
Walthall 1954 54 69 13
Warren 6172 149 173 38
Washington 6486 143 193 41
Wayne 4042 60 80 13
Webster 1820 38 63 12
Wilkinson 968 34 25 5
Winston 2919 89 130 39
Yalobusha 2090 46 82 22
Yazoo 4037 83 149 20
Total 452,644 8,664 10,993 2,047

* Note: One death previously reported in Jackson County was determined not to be COVID-19 related, and has been removed.

