Investigators: More than 50 rounds fired in shootout at Mississippi bar that killed one man, wounded two others

One man is dead and two other people are injured in a weekend shooting where officers believe more than 50 rounds of ammunition were shot.

Timothy Crosby, 21, was killed during the shooting that took place around Sunday morning around 1:30 a.m. at JR’s bar, also known as Norman’s, in the Hebron community in Jones County.

Officials from the Jones County Sheriff’s Department say that no witnesses have come forward and that they have no real leads as to the identity of the shooter.

Investigators said that four different caliber weapons were used and at least 50 rounds were fired during the shooting. Investigators say they recovered more than 30 shell casings from .40-caliber, 9mm, .223-caliber and .300 “blackout” weapons.

A witness at the scene said there says was a verbal altercation between several people but that he was too far away to identify any people of what the argument was about. The witness said he started running when somebody pulled out a gun and started shooting. The man’s truck was reportedly struck several times by bullets.