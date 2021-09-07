Seven trucks, license plates, gun stolen from Mississippi car dealership. Police asking for public’s help.

Seven trucks, three license plates, a gun and a variety of tools were stolen from a Mississippi car dealership and auto shop and authorities are asking the public’s help in finding those responsible.

Officers from the West Point Police Department responded to a call at 1:01 a.m.Monday of a burglary the Cannon Motors dealership in West Point.

According to a report from WCBI in Columbus, seven trucks, three license plates from cars that were being serviced, tools from the auto shop, and a gun were stolen from the dealership.

The police department is hopeful that someone can relay any information to get the stolen items back and there be an arrest made.

If you know anything or have any information about the incident, please call the West Point police department at 662-494-1244 or you can call Golden Triangle Crime Stoppers at 1-800-530-7151.