Shooting under investigation after Mississippi teen found with gunshot wound to chest

Mississippi deputies are investigating a shooting after they found an 18-year-old victim laying next to a vehicle with a single gunshot wound to the chest.

A Warren County 18-year-old was shot on Saturday, according to a report from the Warren County Sheriff’s Office.

Just after noon, Vicksburg Warren 911 received a call that someone had been shot in the 400 block of Ashwood Drive. Deputies arrived and discovered the teen laying next to a vehicle suffering from the gunshot wound.

Due to the nature of the investigation, the sheriff’s office is not releasing names of the individuals involved in the incident, but Sheriff Martin Pace said the victim is believed to have been in the vehicle with another 18-year-old prior to the gun discharging.

The weapon used in the incident was a .40-caliber pistol, Pace said.

Detective Sam Winchester and Sgt. Stacy Rollison are the lead investigators on this case. As of Sunday, Pace said no motive for the shooting had been determined.

“The investigators’ task is to determine what happened leading up to the incident, and determine with certainty who was holding the weapon leading up to the incident,” Pace said.



The victim was first transported to Merit Health River Region and then transferred to the University of Mississippi Medical Center in Jackson.

As of Sunday afternoon, a condition report was not available for the victim.