Two 3-year-olds killed in car crashes on Mississippi highways during holiday weekend, according to highway patrol

Published 12:08 pm Tuesday, September 7, 2021

By Magnolia State Live

Two three-year-olds were among six people killed in car crashes during the Labor Day holiday period, according to the Mississippi Highway Patrol.

MHP conducted its Labor Day Travel Enforcement Period on Friday through Monday across the state.

Troopers were called to 146 crashes over the Labor Day weekend. Of these, 54 people were injured and six killed.

The six deaths came from three crashes:

  • On Saturday in Grenada County, two cars collided, killing 21-year-old Ladarrius Campbell and 3-year-old Janie Branch.
  • On Sunday in Tunica County, two cars collided, killing 64-year-old Chad Little and passenger Brett Little.
  • On Sunday in Lincoln County, two cars collided, killing 28-year-old Megan Burr and 3-year-old Travis Burr.

Troopers issued 6,635 citations, which includes:

  • 186 DUI arrests
  • 330 seatbelt violations
  • 113 child restraint citations

