Mississippi Match 5 lottery winner said he screamed for 15 minutes when he realized he won jackpot

Published 6:48 am Wednesday, September 8, 2021

By Magnolia State Live

An Alabama man said he screamed for about 15 minutes when he realized he had won more than $100,000 in the Mississippi lottery.

WJTV in Jackson reports that on Tuesday, the man who bought his winning ticket in Iuka claimed a Mississippi Match 5 ticket that was worth $160,000.

The winner, whose identity was not released, said he he recently switched to playing Mississippi Match 5 because it had better odds than the Powerball and Mega Millions lotteries.

The winner said he screamed for about 15 minutes when he realized he won the Sept. 4 drawing.

Wednesday’s Powerball jackpot is estimated at $388 million. Friday’s Mega Millions jackpot is estimated at $368 million.

