Mississippi police: Suspect arrested in double stabbing that killed 86-year-old man, second victim in critical condition

Mississippi police have arrested a suspect in connection with a double stabbing that killed and 86-year-old man.

Officials with the Southhaven Police Department report that Keith Wayne Tucker, 43, is charged with one count of murder and two counts of attempted murder.

Tucker was taken into custody Sunday morning at the scene of the stabbing in the 8300 block of Cedarcrest Drive.

When officers arrived at the scene they found the dead body of Charles Larry Tucker, 86, who had succumbed to his injuries.

Another victim, whose name has not been released, was transported to a local hospital in critical condition.