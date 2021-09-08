New coronavirus case numbers continue to fall in Mississippi; Is worst of Delta surge ending?

Published 10:17 am Wednesday, September 8, 2021

By Magnolia State Live

New COVID-19 coronavirus cases in Mississippi continue to fall, perhaps signaling the worst of the most recent surge is ending.

Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) officials reported Wednesday that 1,934 new coronavirus cases were found in the last 24 hours.

The additional cases reported Wednesday brings the total number of cases found in the state since the pandemic began to 455,282, meaning that more than 15 percent of all Mississippians have tested positive for the virus since the pandemic began.

MSDH reported 102 new deaths on Wednesday, bringing the total death toll to 8,787.

Mississippi health leaders have said that a combination of a low overall vaccination rate among Mississippians along with a rapidly spreading Delta variant is causing the recent surge in cases.

Through Tuesday, only 40 percent of the total population has been fully vaccinated, nearly the worst in the nation and well below the U.S. average of 53 percent.

For more detailed county-by-county vaccination results visit: https://msdh.ms.gov/msdhsite/_static/resources/12130.pdf

The 7-day, daily average of new cases dropped to 2,193 on Wednesday.

The 14-day, daily average of new cases dropped to 2,488 with Wednesday’s update.

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case and deaths totals may change as investigation finds new or additional information.

County Total Cases Total Deaths Total LTC Facility Cases Total LTC Facility Deaths
Adams 4103 109 87 18
Alcorn 4837 81 130 20
Amite 1855 50 57 9
Attala 3118 82 187 36
Benton 1337 27 47 10
Bolivar 5820 142 237 33
Calhoun 2489 37 36 6
Carroll 1547 35 52 11
Chickasaw 2703 62 61 15
Choctaw 1188 24 11 0
Claiborne 1226 33 46 9
Clarke 2634 84 133 31
Clay 2753 67 41 5
Coahoma 3755 95 133 12
Copiah 4064 80 102 13
Covington 3945 89 142 39
De Soto 28557 328 120 26
Forrest 12623 219 283 60
Franklin 1117 27 41 5
George 4275 66 62 9
Greene 1960 42 57 6
Grenada 3374 97 154 32
Hancock 6858 102 72 15
Harrison 30897 433 526 75
Hinds 30002 555 841 138
Holmes 2523 83 106 20
Humphreys 1188 36 34 9
Issaquena 186 6 0 0
Itawamba 4186 89 135 24
Jackson 22100 316 281 38
Jasper 3016 59 46 2
Jefferson 847 32 41 7
Jefferson Davis 1596 40 9 1
Jones 12625 207 227 43
Kemper 1333 37 49 10
Lafayette 7770 132 192 55
Lamar 9750 118 55 12
Lauderdale 10987 287 472 104
Lawrence 1967 31 27 2
Leake 3806 81 94 16
Lee 13910 208 223 43
Leflore 4305 138 239 55
Lincoln 5075 124 200 40
Lowndes 9782 165 269 64
Madison 13665 260 415 71
Marion 3868 95 161 24
Marshall 5731 115 65 15
Monroe 6106 155 191 55
Montgomery 1638 49 54 9
Neshoba 6247 196 212 59
Newton 3483 70 87 15
Noxubee 1683 37 38 6
Oktibbeha 6547 114 229 36
Panola 5857 115 103 15
Pearl River 8323 191 210 42
Perry 1882 48 24 9
Pike 5203 126 136 37
Pontotoc 5759 88 86 13
Prentiss 4149 71 101 15
Quitman 990 22 0 0
Rankin 20597 343 480 68
Scott 4269 89 116 19
Sharkey 600 20 45 8
Simpson 4103 106 159 20
Smith 2339 45 72 8
Stone 3337 49 86 14
Sunflower 3988 102 124 20
Tallahatchie 2104 48 50 7
Tate 4043 94 80 19
Tippah 4194 78 120 14
Tishomingo 3084 84 103 28
Tunica 1438 32 19 2
Union 5463 85 132 23
Walthall 1964 54 69 14
Warren 6184 150 173 38
Washington 6505 146 193 41
Wayne 4065 60 80 13
Webster 1834 40 63 12
Wilkinson 968 34 25 5
Winston 2925 89 130 39
Yalobusha 2108 46 82 22
Yazoo 4050 86 149 20
Total 455,282 8,787 11,019 2,053

