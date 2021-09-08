Seventh Mississippi child dies of COVID, this one was a baby

Another Mississippi child has died from the COVID-19 coronavirus, the state health department reported Wednesday.

The latest pediatric death makes the seventh child under the age of 18 to die related to the COVID-19 virus.

Mississippi State Department of Health statistics shows the latest death was in a child less than 1-year-old, making the child the youngest in the state to die of the virus.

Two children died in 2020 from COVID-19.

Five have now died in 2021.

Here’s how the pediatric deaths and cases break down by age: