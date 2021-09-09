Body of man shot “multiple times” discovered in trunk of car in Mississippi’s capital city
Published 5:54 am Thursday, September 9, 2021
Mississippi authorities are investigating after the body of a man shot “multiple times” was discovered in the trunk of a car.
Jackson police have released few details in the case.
Police officials reported that the body of a 34-year-old male was found inside the trunk of a vehicle and had been shot “multiple times.”
The body was discovered around 12:30 Wednesday afternoon at 124 Pine Lawn Place in a neighborhood in southwest Jackson,