Body of man shot “multiple times” discovered in trunk of car in Mississippi’s capital city

Published 5:54 am Thursday, September 9, 2021

By Magnolia State Live

Crime scene

Mississippi authorities are investigating after the body of a man shot “multiple times” was discovered in the trunk of a car.

Jackson police have released few details in the case.

Police officials reported that the body of a 34-year-old male was found inside the trunk of a vehicle and had been shot “multiple times.”

The body was discovered around 12:30 Wednesday afternoon at 124 Pine Lawn Place in a neighborhood in southwest Jackson,

 

 

Crime scene

