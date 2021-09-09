Mississippi man arrested, accused of shooting gun at person driving on interstate

Published 10:38 am Thursday, September 9, 2021

By Magnolia State Live

A Mississippi man was arrested after reportedly shooting a gun at a person driving on the interstate near the Arkansas-Tennessee border Tuesday.

Gerald Koelling, 53, of Byhalia, was expected to be charged with committing a terroristic act, according to a news release from Arkansas State Police.

Koelling is currently being held in West Memphis.

The shooting reportedly occurred on Interstate 55 at approximately 9:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Investigators reportedly found evidence of a bullet that penetrated the rear of another vehicle driven by George Harris, 29, of Jonesboro, who was traveling north on the interstate . Koelling was stopped by a trooper near the Poinsett and Crittenden County line and taken into custody.

 

