Mississippi reports thousands more coronavirus cases, dozens more deaths yet the surge still seems to be waning

Published 9:32 am Thursday, September 9, 2021

By Magnolia State Live

Mississippi reported more than 3,000 new cases of the COVID-19 coronavirus and more than 80 deaths on Thursday, but despite the historically high numbers the new cases averages continue to drop, perhaps signaling a slow end to the latest surge.

Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) officials reported Thursday that 3,138 new coronavirus cases were found in the last 24 hours.

The additional cases reported Thursday brings the total number of cases found in the state since the pandemic began to 458,420, meaning that more than 15 percent of all Mississippians have tested positive for the virus since the pandemic began.

MSDH reported 83 new deaths on Thursday, bringing the total death toll to 8,870.

Mississippi health leaders have said that a combination of a low overall vaccination rate among Mississippians along with a rapidly spreading Delta variant is causing the recent surge in cases.

Through Wednesday, only 40 percent of the total population has been fully vaccinated, nearly the worst in the nation and well below the U.S. average of 53 percent.

For more detailed county-by-county vaccination results visit: https://msdh.ms.gov/msdhsite/_static/resources/12130.pdf

The 7-day, daily average of new cases dropped to 2,130 on Thursday.

The 14-day, daily average of new cases dropped to 2,468 with Thursday’s update.

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case and deaths totals may change as investigation finds new or additional information.

County Total Cases Total Deaths Total LTC Facility Cases Total LTC Facility Deaths
Adams 4116 109 87 18
Alcorn 4866 83 130 20
Amite 1867 50 57 9
Attala 3143 83 187 36
Benton 1342 29 47 10
Bolivar 5843 143 237 33
Calhoun 2500 38 36 6
Carroll 1552 35 52 11
Chickasaw 2726 62 61 15
Choctaw 1202 24 11 0
Claiborne 1229 33 46 9
Clarke 2649 84 133 31
Clay 2767 70 41 5
Coahoma 3758 96 133 12
Copiah 4155 80 102 13
Covington 3972 89 142 39
De Soto 28734 330 120 26
Forrest 12671 222 283 60
Franklin 1121 27 41 5
George 4315 66 62 9
Greene 1969 42 57 6
Grenada 3393 97 154 32
Hancock 6912 103 72 15
Harrison 31179 446 526 75
Hinds 30110 556 841 138
Holmes 2542 84 106 20
Humphreys 1199 36 34 9
Issaquena 187 6 0 0
Itawamba 4210 90 135 24
Jackson 22341 320 281 38
Jasper 3028 60 46 2
Jefferson 847 32 41 7
Jefferson Davis 1609 40 9 1
Jones 12708 207 228 43
Kemper 1345 37 49 10
Lafayette 7806 133 192 55
Lamar 9788 119 55 12
Lauderdale 11042 290 473 104
Lawrence 1982 31 27 2
Leake 3815 81 94 16
Lee 14000 208 223 43
Leflore 4309 138 239 55
Lincoln 5120 126 200 40
Lowndes 9905 169 269 64
Madison 13756 261 415 71
Marion 3904 96 161 24
Marshall 5762 115 65 15
Monroe 6153 155 191 55
Montgomery 1653 49 54 9
Neshoba 6276 197 212 59
Newton 3517 73 87 15
Noxubee 1693 37 38 6
Oktibbeha 6615 114 229 36
Panola 5882 115 103 15
Pearl River 8415 197 210 42
Perry 1900 49 24 9
Pike 5245 128 139 37
Pontotoc 5819 89 86 13
Prentiss 4161 74 101 15
Quitman 994 25 0 0
Rankin 20738 345 480 68
Scott 4334 90 116 19
Sharkey 602 20 45 8
Simpson 4150 106 159 20
Smith 2355 46 72 8
Stone 3362 50 86 14
Sunflower 4004 103 124 20
Tallahatchie 2107 48 50 7
Tate 4067 94 80 19
Tippah 4232 78 120 14
Tishomingo 3107 85 103 28
Tunica 1442 32 19 2
Union 5486 85 132 23
Walthall 1981 54 69 14
Warren 6203 151 173 38
Washington 6593 146 193 41
Wayne 4098 62 80 13
Webster 1845 41 63 12
Wilkinson 971 35 25 6
Winston 2931 89 130 39
Yalobusha 2114 46 82 22
Yazoo 4079 86 149 20
Total 458,420 8,870 11,024 2,054

