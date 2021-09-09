Mississippi woman arrested, accused of taking 85-year-old victims from Georgia to Mississippi without consent

A Mississippi woman is accused of forcibly taking two 85-year-old residents from their homes in Georgia and taking them to Mississippi without their consent in an elder exploitation case out of Colquitt County, Georgia.

Jean Allison Pignocco, 54, of Olive Branch was arrested by the Desoto County Sheriff’s Office on August 31 and charged with two counts of exploitation and intimidation of disabled adults / elder persons, two counts of felony theft by taking, and one count of kidnapping.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigations assisted the Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office on August 8 in an investigation of reported elder abuse/exploitation involving two 85-year-old county residents, who were allegedly unwillingly taken from their homes to Mississippi. Both of the victims have since returned to Georgia.

The victims were reportedly both known to Pignocco. Money was also reportedly transferred out of the victims’ bank accounts to other bak accounts that the victims could not access or control.