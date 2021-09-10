After seven-hour standoff, man who reportedly shot wife several times surrenders to Mississippi deputies

Published 7:14 am Friday, September 10, 2021

By Magnolia State Live

After a seven-hour standoff with law enforcement, a Mississippi man who reportedly shot his wife several times surrendered to police.

Vinet Williams Moore, 41, was charged  with domestic violence aggravated assault and aggravated assault after surrendering to deputies with the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office.

According to WLOX in Biloxi, Moore and his wife were arguing at a home on Brookstone Drive in the St. Martin community where Moore reportedly shot his wife multiple times. Deputies exchanged gunfire with the Moore when they arrived on the scene. At the same time, Deputies were able to get the woman out of the house and have her transported to a local hospital.

Still armed, Moore went back into the house where two teenagers, ages 15 and 9, were. The teens were able to get out of the home through a window.

After a 7-hour standoff  Moore surrendered to deputies.

