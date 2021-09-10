New coronavirus case average falls to lowest level in month as Mississippi COVID-19 spike dropping

Mississippi’s weekly average number of new COVID-19 coronavirus cases fell to the lowest level in more than a month Friday as the massive spike in cases seen in July and August has rapidly declined.

Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) officials reported Friday that 1,892 new coronavirus cases were found in the last 24 hours.

The additional cases reported Friday brings the total number of cases found in the state since the pandemic began to 460,312, meaning that more than 15 percent of all Mississippians have tested positive for the virus since the pandemic began.

MSDH reported 35 new deaths on Friday, bringing the total death toll to 8,905.

Mississippi health leaders have said that a combination of a low overall vaccination rate among Mississippians along with a rapidly spreading Delta variant is causing the recent surge in cases.

Through Thursday, only 40 percent of the total population has been fully vaccinated, nearly the worst in the nation and well below the U.S. average of 53 percent.

For more detailed county-by-county vaccination results visit: https://msdh.ms.gov/msdhsite/_static/resources/12130.pdf

The 7-day, daily average of new cases dropped to 1,921 on Friday. It was the first time the average fell below 2,000 since August 4.

The 14-day, daily average of new cases dropped to 2,314 with Friday’s update.

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County