New coronavirus case average falls to lowest level in month as Mississippi COVID-19 spike dropping

Published 11:01 am Friday, September 10, 2021

By Magnolia State Live

Mississippi’s weekly average number of new COVID-19 coronavirus cases fell to the lowest level in more than a month Friday as the massive spike in cases seen in July and August has rapidly declined.

Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) officials reported Friday that 1,892 new coronavirus cases were found in the last 24 hours.

The additional cases reported Friday brings the total number of cases found in the state since the pandemic began to 460,312, meaning that more than 15 percent of all Mississippians have tested positive for the virus since the pandemic began.

MSDH reported 35 new deaths on Friday, bringing the total death toll to 8,905.

Mississippi health leaders have said that a combination of a low overall vaccination rate among Mississippians along with a rapidly spreading Delta variant is causing the recent surge in cases.

Through Thursday, only 40 percent of the total population has been fully vaccinated, nearly the worst in the nation and well below the U.S. average of 53 percent.

For more detailed county-by-county vaccination results visit: https://msdh.ms.gov/msdhsite/_static/resources/12130.pdf

The 7-day, daily average of new cases dropped to 1,921 on Friday. It was the first time the average fell below 2,000 since August 4.

The 14-day, daily average of new cases dropped to 2,314 with Friday’s update.

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case and deaths totals may change as investigation finds new or additional information.

County Total Cases Total Deaths Total LTC Facility Cases Total LTC Facility Deaths
Adams 4125 109 87 18
Alcorn 4912 83 130 20
Amite 1881 50 57 9
Attala 3149 83 187 36
Benton 1349 29 47 10
Bolivar 5862 143 237 33
Calhoun 2520 38 36 6
Carroll 1561 35 52 11
Chickasaw 2736 63 61 15
Choctaw 1205 24 11 0
Claiborne 1231 34 46 9
Clarke 2658 84 133 31
Clay 2779 70 41 5
Coahoma 3764 96 133 12
Copiah 4167 81 102 13
Covington 3986 89 142 39
De Soto 28890 334 120 26
Forrest 12707 224 283 60
Franklin 1129 27 41 5
George 4336 66 62 9
Greene 1975 42 57 6
Grenada 3402 97 154 32
Hancock 6936 104 * 72 15
Harrison 31264 449 527 75
Hinds 30194 557 841 138
Holmes 2551 84 106 20
Humphreys 1208 36 34 9
Issaquena 187 6 0 0
Itawamba 4231 90 135 24
Jackson 22439 321 281 38
Jasper 3038 60 46 2
Jefferson 848 32 41 7
Jefferson Davis 1613 41 9 1
Jones 12786 209 228 43
Kemper 1356 37 49 10
Lafayette 7850 134 192 55
Lamar 9820 119 55 12
Lauderdale 11090 290 474 104
Lawrence 1989 31 27 2
Leake 3832 81 94 16
Lee 14077 209 223 43
Leflore 4326 138 239 55
Lincoln 5139 127 200 40
Lowndes 9955 169 269 64
Madison 13807 262 415 71
Marion 3927 97 161 24
Marshall 5779 115 65 15
Monroe 6184 155 191 55
Montgomery 1658 51 58 10
Neshoba 6288 197 213 59
Newton 3535 73 87 15
Noxubee 1703 37 38 6
Oktibbeha 6641 114 229 36
Panola 5907 117 103 15
Pearl River 8441 196 * 210 42
Perry 1910 49 24 9
Pike 5306 128 143 37
Pontotoc 5842 91 86 13
Prentiss 4176 74 101 15
Quitman 996 25 0 0
Rankin 20794 345 480 68
Scott 4362 91 116 19
Sharkey 605 20 45 8
Simpson 4190 106 159 20
Smith 2367 46 72 8
Stone 3369 52 86 14
Sunflower 4013 103 124 20
Tallahatchie 2114 48 50 7
Tate 4099 96 80 19
Tippah 4249 79 120 14
Tishomingo 3125 85 103 28
Tunica 1445 32 19 2
Union 5513 85 132 23
Walthall 1991 54 69 14
Warren 6217 151 173 38
Washington 6617 146 193 41
Wayne 4126 62 80 13
Webster 1852 41 63 12
Wilkinson 972 35 25 6
Winston 2931 89 130 39
Yalobusha 2121 47 82 22
Yazoo 4087 86 149 20
Total 460,312 8,905 11,035 2,055

* Note: A death previously reported in Pearl River County has been corrected to Hancock County.

