Mississippi high school football scores from across state
Published 7:08 am Saturday, September 11, 2021
High school football scores from around the state:
Aberdeen 6, Calhoun City 0
Alcorn Central 54, Falkner 12
Amory 50, Mooreville 21
Baldwyn 60, Tishomingo County 14
Bay 54, Long Beach 21
Bay Springs 44, Heidelberg 0
Bayou Aca. 28, North Delta 0
Benton Academy 49, Winona Christian 13
Bogue Chitto 38, Enterprise Lincoln 20
Booneville 31, East Union 21
Brandon 31, Clinton 24
Briarcrest, Tenn. 26, DeSoto Central 20
Brookhaven Academy 33, St. Aloysius 27
Caledonia 53, Holly Springs 6
Callaway 14, Provine 12
Carroll Aca. 42, Clinton Christian Academy 0
Cathedral 21, Parklane Aca. 20
Clarksdale 21, Cleveland Central 7
Collierville, Tenn. 47, Center Hill 6
Crystal Springs 45, Jefferson County 6
D’Iberville 27, Jefferson Davis County 7
DeSoto, Ark. 56, Tunica Academy 8
Deer Creek School 40, West Memphis Christian, Ark. 8
East Central 27, South Pike 0
Enterprise Clarke 35, Mize 0
Eupora 42, Biggersville 30
Gentry 28, Humphreys 22, OT
Greenville 26, Greenwood 16
Greenville Christian def. Hillcrest Christian, forfeit
Grenada 40, Hernando 22
H.W. Byers 36, Rossville Christian, Tenn. 28
Hancock 37, Greene County 0
Hartfield Academy 42, Presbyterian Christian 14
Horn Lake 27, Lake Cormorant 14
Houston 49, Shannon 6
Itawamba AHS 40, North Pontotoc 14
Jackson Aca. 35, St. Joseph-Madison 14
Jackson Prep 51, Lamar Christian 14
Kemper County 40, Forest 0
Kosciusko 40, Lewisburg 12
Laurel 24, Mendenhall 21
LeFlore 30, Charleston 22
Leake Aca. 48, Union 13
Live Oak, La. 35, Pearl River Central 34
Louisville 29, Columbus 7
Madison Central 38, Northwest Rankin 7
Madison-Ridgeland Aca. 42, Simpson Aca. 7
Magee 23, Florence 7
Mantachie 32, Hatley 0
McEvans 36, Rosa Fort 8
Moss Point 47, Vancleave 35
Mount Olive 30, Collins 7
Myrtle 44, Thrasher 7
Neshoba Central 45, Forest Hill 14
Nettleton 40, Saltillo 33
New Albany 50, Byhalia 7
Newton 30, Quitman 24
Newton Co. Aca. 56, Delta Aca. 48
North Panola 50, Holmes County Central 44, OT
North Pike 35, Franklin Co. 12
North Side 42, Amanda Elzy 6
Northeast Jones 26, Perry Central 6
Northeast Lauderdale 31, Southeast Lauderdale 6
Noxapater 13, Coffeeville 12
Oak Grove 27, Hattiesburg 0
Ocean Springs 51, George County 28
Park Place Christian Academy 41, East Rankin Aca. 8
Pass Christian 41, Purvis 14
Pearl 35, Morton 0
Pelahatchie 33, Lake 7
Pensacola Catholic, Fla. 29, St. Stanislaus 14
Petal 14, Columbia 7
Philadelphia 40, Leake Central 39
Picayune 35, Gulfport 21
Pillow Aca. 48, Columbia Academy 6
Pontotoc 10, Choctaw County 8
Poplarville 23, Lumberton 0
Port Gibson def. Hazlehurst, forfeit
Potts Camp 40, Coldwater 8
Prairie View, La. 18, Franklin Academy 0
Puckett 35, West Lincoln 21
Raleigh 44, Taylorsville 7
Raymond 26, Velma Jackson 12
Resurrection Catholic 38, Stringer 15
Richland 42, McLaurin 6
Ridgeland 54, Jim Hill 0
Ripley 21, Kossuth 20
Sacred Heart 26, Amite School 24
Scott Central 36, Newton County 13
Sebastopol 36, Pisgah 19
Senatobia 34, Independence 0
Sharkey-Issaquena Aca. 42, Prentiss Christian 28
Smithville 31, Hamilton 0
South Jones 49, Forrest Co. AHS 14
South Panola 42, Cordova, Tenn. 6
Southaven 47, Lafayette 27
St. Joseph-Greenville 32, Indianola Aca. 14
St. Martin 28, West Marion 8
Starkville 38, Olive Branch 7
Starkville Aca. 28, French Camp 7
Strayhorn 20, Ashland 14
Sumrall 44, Seminary 26
Sylva-Bay Aca. 34, Delta Streets 21
TCPS 24, West Lowndes 22
Terry 31, Murrah 19
Tupelo 56, Corinth 0
Vicksburg 45, Canton 0
Walnut 30, Middleton, Tenn. 0
Warren Central 27, Germantown 24
Water Valley 76, Northpoint Christian 49
Wayne County 42, Pascagoula 20
West Lauderdale 45, Meridian 42
West Point 38, Noxubee County 19
Winona 67, J.Z. George 32
Winston Aca. 43, Central Holmes 8
Yazoo County 12, Yazoo City 6
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Harrison Central vs. Slidell, La., ccd.
Northpoint Christian vs. Palestine-Wheatley, Ark., ccd.
West Harrison vs. St. Helena, La., ccd.