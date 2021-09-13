Mississippi coronavirus cases rapidly declining, but deaths from past infections still on rise

Published 11:20 am Monday, September 13, 2021

By Magnolia State Live

The number of new COVID-19 coronavirus cases in Mississippi appears to be dropping nearly as quickly as they shot up last month, the state’s latest data on the pandemic appear to show, but deaths from earlier infections continue to grow.

Just three weeks after hitting the record high of average nearly 3,600 cases per day on August 20, the 7-day average has plummeted to less than half of that, the state reported on Monday.

Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) officials reported Monday that 3,763 new coronavirus cases were found over the weekend.

The additional cases reported Monday brings the total number of cases found in the state since the pandemic began to 464,075, meaning that more than 15 percent of all Mississippians have tested positive for the virus since the pandemic began.

MSDH reported 71 new deaths on Monday, bringing the total death toll to 8,976.

Mississippi health leaders have said that a combination of a low overall vaccination rate among Mississippians along with a rapidly spreading Delta variant is causing the recent surge in cases.

Through Friday, 41 percent of the total Mississippi population has been fully vaccinated, nearly the worst in the nation and well below the U.S. average of 53 percent.

For more detailed county-by-county vaccination results visit: https://msdh.ms.gov/msdhsite/_static/resources/12130.pdf

The 7-day, daily average of new cases dropped to 1,633 on Monday. It was the lowest level since August 1.

The 14-day, daily average of new cases dropped to 2,014 with Monday’s update.

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case and deaths totals may change as investigation finds new or additional information.

County Total Cases Total Deaths Total LTC Facility Cases Total LTC Facility Deaths
Adams 4141 109 87 18
Alcorn 4996 85 130 20
Amite 1890 50 57 9
Attala 3163 83 187 36
Benton 1355 29 47 10
Bolivar 5887 143 237 33
Calhoun 2547 38 36 6
Carroll 1575 36 52 11
Chickasaw 2755 64 61 15
Choctaw 1220 24 11 0
Claiborne 1238 34 46 9
Clarke 2670 84 133 31
Clay 2799 71 41 5
Coahoma 3811 96 133 12
Copiah 4189 83 102 13
Covington 4017 90 142 39
De Soto 29217 334 120 26
Forrest 12799 224 283 60
Franklin 1133 27 41 5
George 4519 66 62 9
Greene 2006 44 57 6
Grenada 3462 98 154 32
Hancock 7005 105 72 15
Harrison 31603 458 527 75
Hinds 30337 561 841 138
Holmes 2562 85 106 20
Humphreys 1216 36 34 9
Issaquena 188 6 0 0
Itawamba 4254 90 135 24
Jackson 22669 334 281 38
Jasper 3052 60 46 2
Jefferson 852 32 41 7
Jefferson Davis 1626 41 9 1
Jones 12932 213 228 43
Kemper 1358 37 49 10
Lafayette 7905 135 192 55
Lamar 9907 120 55 12
Lauderdale 11119 291 474 104
Lawrence 2014 31 27 2
Leake 3860 81 94 16
Lee 14252 211 223 43
Leflore 4350 138 239 55
Lincoln 5163 127 200 40
Lowndes 10062 169 269 64
Madison 13880 262 415 71
Marion 3962 97 161 24
Marshall 5858 115 65 15
Monroe 6239 156 191 55
Montgomery 1674 52 58 10
Neshoba 6310 197 213 59
Newton 3553 73 87 15
Noxubee 1718 37 38 6
Oktibbeha 6683 114 229 36
Panola 5960 119 103 15
Pearl River 8515 199 210 42
Perry 1931 53 24 9
Pike 5362 128 143 37
Pontotoc 5871 91 86 13
Prentiss 4211 74 101 15
Quitman 1000 25 0 0
Rankin 20867 349 480 68
Scott 4393 92 116 19
Sharkey 609 20 45 8
Simpson 4204 106 159 20
Smith 2378 46 72 8
Stone 3409 53 86 14
Sunflower 4022 104 124 20
Tallahatchie 2129 48 50 7
Tate 4144 96 80 19
Tippah 4278 79 120 14
Tishomingo 3165 86 103 28
Tunica 1460 32 19 2
Union 5540 85 132 23
Walthall 2010 54 69 14
Warren 6235 153 173 38
Washington 6649 146 193 41
Wayne 4135 63 80 13
Webster 1873 41 63 12
Wilkinson 973 35 25 6
Winston 2962 90 130 39
Yalobusha 2133 47 82 22
Yazoo 4105 86 149 20
Total 464,075 8,976 11,035 2,055

