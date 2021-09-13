Community asks for prayers for missing Mississippi teen’s safe return

Marion County officials are searching for a missing Mississippi teen as her school prays for her safe return.

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued an Endangered/Missing Child Alert for a 16-year-old Columbia teen.

Karlee Anna Barber is described as a biracial female around five feet, six inches tall, with brown hair and brown eyes.

On Saturday, Sept. 11, Barber was last seen in the 1500 block of Bethel Church Road in Marion County.

Barber is a Junior at Prentiss Christian School.

“Anna is a great student,” said Prentiss Christian Headmaster Kevin Walker. “Please help us pray that she is found safe.”

If anyone has information regarding her whereabouts, contact the Marion County Sheriff’s Office at (601) 736-5051.