Suspected drunk driver hits, kills utility worker assisting with Hurricane Ida recovery

A driver suspected of driving under the influence has reportedly killed a utility worker assisting with Hurricane Ida recovery in Louisiana.

The crash happened on Fri., Sept. 10 shortly after 8:15 p.m. on Hwy. 433 in Slidell, a report from Louisiana State Police says.

Police say the worker was guiding traffic when John Kite, driving a 2001 Ford Ranger, struck a “Lane Closed” sign, multiple orange cones, and the worker.

The victim was transported to a local hospital with serious injuries and later died.

Kite tested over the legal limit for alcohol, police say. He was not injured.

Kite was booked into the Slidell City Jail and charged with vehicular negligent injuring.

The identity of the victim is being withheld until family members are notified.