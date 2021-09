Former Mississippi State football player dies after battle with COVID-19

A former Mississippi Sate football player has died after a battle with COVID-19, according to school officials.

Former Bulldog wide receiver Tyler Threadgill died this weekend.

Tyler Threadgill, the son former MSU quarterback Bruce Threadgill and wife Angie Burkes Threadgill, passed away this weekend after a battle with COVID-19. Tyler played in 18 games during his own MSU football career. Please remember this Bulldog family in your prayers.#MSUFamily — Mississippi State (@msstate) September 12, 2021

During his career with Mississippi State, Threadgill played 18 games. He played on the team from 2003 to 2006.

Threadgill is the son of former MSU quarterback Bruce Threadgill and Angie Burkes Threadgill.