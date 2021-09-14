Mississippi mother, daughter behind bars in identity theft investigation

Published 6:22 am Tuesday, September 14, 2021

By Magnolia State Live

A Mississippi mother and daughter are both behind bars after the daughter reportedly tried to hide her mother when deputies came to serve a warrant for the mother’s arrest.

An investigation into identity theft resulted in the arrest of Jerica Ann Davis, 41, of Booneville, who has been charged with uttering forgery, according to a news release from Prentiss County Sheriff Randy Tolar.

Law enforcement officers arrested Davis on Sept. 11.

Davis’ daughter Madison Grimes, 18, of Booneville, was also charged with hindering prosecution after Grimes reportedly tried to hide her mother when Prentiss County deputy sheriffs and Booneville police attempted to serve the arrest warrant on Davis.

Davis’ bond was set at $10,000. The Corinth Police Department has placed a hold on Davis for similar charges.

Grimes’ bond was set at $5,000.

 

