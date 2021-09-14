Mississippi officials: 3 children present when man shot, killed during altercation

Three young children were present when an argument between a man and woman turned deadly, according to a Mississippi sheriff.

WLBT in Jackson reports that Lee Earl Kincaid, 65, was shot and killed after an altercation with a woman he was living with.

Leake County Sheriff Randy Atkinson said the incident happened on the night of Sep. 6 in Carthage.

Atkinson said the woman’s three young children were present in the home when the shooting occurred.

The shooting is still under investigation and no arrests have been made.