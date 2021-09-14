Most popular Mississippi girl names from the 1980s (No. 6 was also teen pop star who sang ‘I Think We’re Alone Now’)
Published 9:13 pm Tuesday, September 14, 2021
Natalia Kirichenko // Shutterstock
Most popular girl names in the 80s in Mississippi
Whether it’s a long-held family name, a biblical name, or a name that holds special meaning for mom or dad, choosing the moniker that your child will carry for life isn’t something to take lightly. Over the years, certain[ names have peaked and then faded in popularity while others stayed at the top of the rankings for multiple decades. And while traditional and biblical names always seem to be in style, we’ve also seen some more uncommon names become trendy.
Stacker compiled a list of the most popular baby names for girls in the 80s in Mississippi using data from the Social Security Administration. Names are ranked by number of babies born.
Many baby names are inspired by pop culture of the time, whether movies, music, or television. Others represent familial names or have other traditional significance. Keep reading to see if your name made the list.
Marlon Lopez MMG1 Design // Shutterstock
#50. Natasha
Natasha is a name of Latin origin meaning “birthday”.
Mississippi
– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 636
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 251 (#263 most common name, -60.5% compared to the 80s)
National
– Rank: #70
– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 38,178
Darren Brode // Shutterstock
#49. Candace
Candace is a name of Latin origin meaning “sincere”.
Mississippi
– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 637
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 251 (#263 most common name, -60.6% compared to the 80s)
National
– Rank: #109
– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 25,059
Rob Marmion // Shutterstock
#48. Michelle
Michelle is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “who is like God?”.
Mississippi
– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 659
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 48 (#502 most common name, -92.7% compared to the 80s)
National
– Rank: #12
– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 153,988
Canva
#47. Erin
Erin is a name of Irish origin meaning “peace”.
Mississippi
– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 660
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 164 (#171 most common name, -75.2% compared to the 80s)
National
– Rank: #28
– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 115,814
Bodler // Shutterstock
#46. Shannon
Shannon is a name of Irish origin meaning “wise river”.
Mississippi
– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 680
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 20 (#744 (tie) most common name, -97.1% compared to the 80s)
National
– Rank: #39
– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 78,412
George Rudy // Shutterstock
#45. Monica
Monica is a name of Greek origin meaning “solitary”.
Mississippi
– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 680
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 8 (#984 most common name, -98.8% compared to the 80s)
National
– Rank: #56
– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 51,821
Amalia Zilio // Shutterstock
#44. Katherine
Katherine is a name of Greek origin meaning “pure”.
Mississippi
– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 700
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 299 (#80 (tie) most common name, -57.3% compared to the 80s)
National
– Rank: #32
– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 99,154
Canva
#43. Whitney
Whitney is a name of English origin meaning “white island”.
Mississippi
– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 701
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 17 (#794 most common name, -97.6% compared to the 80s)
National
– Rank: #63
– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 44,278
Red Light Films // Pexels
#42. Leslie
Leslie is a name of Scottish origin meaning “garden of holly”.
Mississippi
– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 703
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 25 (#678 (tie) most common name, -96.4% compared to the 80s)
National
– Rank: #69
– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 38,682
Surne1shots // Shutterstock
#41. Kelly
Kelly is a name of Irish origin meaning “bright-headed”.
Mississippi
– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 714
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 44 (#527 most common name, -93.8% compared to the 80s)
National
– Rank: #29
– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 109,541
DONOT6_STUDIO // Shutterstock
#40. Latasha
Latasha is a name of American origin meaning “born on Christmas day”.
Mississippi
– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 726
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 44 (#527 most common name, -93.9% compared to the 80s)
National
– Rank: #171
– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 14,806
Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock
#39. Victoria
Victoria is a name of Latin origin meaning “victory”.
Mississippi
– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 789
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 267 (#98 most common name, -66.2% compared to the 80s)
National
– Rank: #55
– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 53,242
Pixabay
#38. Kristen
Kristen is a name of Latin origin meaning “follower of Christ”.
Mississippi
– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 791
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 47 (#509 (tie) most common name, -94.1% compared to the 80s)
National
– Rank: #38
– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 83,219
Black-Photogaphy // Shutterstock
#37. Jamie
Jamie is a name of Scottish origin meaning “supplanter”.
Mississippi
– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 791
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 68 (#406 (tie) most common name, -91.4% compared to the 80s)
National
– Rank: #34
– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 96,548
Coy_Creek // Shutterstock
#36. Alicia
Alicia is a name of Spanish origin meaning “noble”.
Mississippi
– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 810
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 64 (#422 most common name, -92.1% compared to the 80s)
National
– Rank: #46
– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 66,958
Maria Evseyeva // Shutterstock
#35. Andrea
Andrea is a name of Greek origin meaning “brave”.
Mississippi
– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 837
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 100 (#293 (tie) most common name, -88.1% compared to the 80s)
National
– Rank: #33
– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 98,241
Unsplash
#34. Lindsey
Lindsey is a name of English origin meaning “Lincoln’s marsh or island of linden trees”.
Mississippi
– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 845
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 48 (#502 most common name, -94.3% compared to the 80s)
National
– Rank: #42
– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 71,931
Impact Photography // Shutterstock
#33. Brandy
Brandy is a name of Dutch origin meaning “burnt wine”.
Mississippi
– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 919
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 48 (#502 most common name, -94.8% compared to the 80s)
National
– Rank: #62
– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 44,472
riggleton // Shutterstock
#32. Brandi
Brandi is a name of American origin meaning “warm And comforting”.
Mississippi
– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 929
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 7 (#1,002 most common name, -99.2% compared to the 80s)
National
– Rank: #64
– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 42,833
Pixabay
#31. Anna
Anna is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “grace”.
Mississippi
– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 949
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 764 (#17 most common name, -19.5% compared to the 80s)
National
– Rank: #52
– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 57,285
Michael Pettigrew // Shutterstock
#30. Christina
Christina is a name of Latin origin meaning “follower of Christ”.
Mississippi
– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 955
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 75 (#381 most common name, -92.1% compared to the 80s)
National
– Rank: #18
– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 145,982
Natee K Jindakum // Shutterstock
#29. Megan
Megan is a name of Welsh origin meaning “pearl”.
Mississippi
– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 984
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 55 (#457 (tie) most common name, -94.4% compared to the 80s)
National
– Rank: #14
– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 153,500
Pixabay
#28. Rachel
Rachel is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “ewe”.
Mississippi
– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 1,013
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 126 (#228 (tie) most common name, -87.6% compared to the 80s)
National
– Rank: #16
– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 146,657
ucchie79 // Shutterstock
#27. Samantha
Samantha is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “told by God”.
Mississippi
– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 1,037
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 191 (#143 most common name, -81.6% compared to the 80s)
National
– Rank: #26
– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 121,122
Canva
#26. Rebecca
Rebecca is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “servant of God”.
Mississippi
– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 1,041
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 105 (#281 (tie) most common name, -89.9% compared to the 80s)
National
– Rank: #22
– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 136,220
Oksana Kuzmina // Shutterstock
#25. Kayla
Kayla is a name of Irish origin meaning “slim and fair”.
Mississippi
– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 1,091
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 145 (#196 (tie) most common name, -86.7% compared to the 80s)
National
– Rank: #54
– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 55,157
Olesia Bilkei // Shutterstock
#24. Laura
Laura is a name of Latin origin meaning “bay laurel plant”.
Mississippi
– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 1,130
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 140 (#204 (tie) most common name, -87.6% compared to the 80s)
National
– Rank: #23
– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 134,569
Marlon Lopez MMG1 Design // Shutterstock
#23. Latoya
Latoya is a name of Spanish origin meaning “victorious one”.
Mississippi
– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 1,236
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 140 (#204 (tie) most common name, -88.7% compared to the 80s)
National
– Rank: #93
– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 29,325
FreelySky // Shutterstock
#22. Emily
Emily is a name of Latin origin meaning “to strive”.
Mississippi
– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 1,279
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 621 (#27 most common name, -51.4% compared to the 80s)
National
– Rank: #25
– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 131,752
Pixabay
#21. Amy
Amy is a name of French origin meaning “beloved”.
Mississippi
– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 1,296
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 55 (#457 (tie) most common name, -95.8% compared to the 80s)
National
– Rank: #15
– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 150,650
Canva
#20. Erica
Erica is a name of Norse origin meaning “eternal ruler”.
Mississippi
– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 1,320
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 29 (#640 most common name, -97.8% compared to the 80s)
National
– Rank: #36
– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 93,145
Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock
#19. Lauren
Lauren is a name of Latin origin meaning “the bay or laurel plant”.
Mississippi
– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 1,339
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 379 (#59 most common name, -71.7% compared to the 80s)
National
– Rank: #19
– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 145,122
pixelheadphoto digitalskillet // Shutterstock
#18. Angela
Angela is a name of Latin origin meaning “messenger of God”.
Mississippi
– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 1,436
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 55 (#457 (tie) most common name, -96.2% compared to the 80s)
National
– Rank: #27
– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 116,585
Mcimage // Shutterstock
#17. Melissa
Melissa is a name of Greek origin meaning “honey bee”.
Mississippi
– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 1,465
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 25 (#678 (tie) most common name, -98.3% compared to the 80s)
National
– Rank: #7
– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 217,896
Canva
#16. Courtney
Courtney is a name of French origin meaning “short nose”.
Mississippi
– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 1,486
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 33 (#607 most common name, -97.8% compared to the 80s)
National
– Rank: #37
– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 84,298
Pixabay
#15. Elizabeth
Elizabeth is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “god is my oath”.
Mississippi
– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 1,534
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 872 (#10 most common name, -43.2% compared to the 80s)
National
– Rank: #9
– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 198,938
Canva
#14. Sarah
Sarah is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “princess”.
Mississippi
– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 1,567
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 422 (#51 most common name, -73.1% compared to the 80s)
National
– Rank: #5
– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 272,559
Blend Images // Shutterstock
#13. April
April is a name of Latin origin meaning “to open”.
Mississippi
– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 1,610
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 26 (#666 (tie) most common name, -98.4% compared to the 80s)
National
– Rank: #40
– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 75,942
Canva
#12. Amber
Amber is a name of Persian origin meaning “ambergris”, a fragrant material extracted from a type of whale.
Mississippi
– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 1,629
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 86 (#339 most common name, -94.7% compared to the 80s)
National
– Rank: #13
– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 153,935
Canva
#11. Stephanie
Stephanie is a name of Greek origin meaning “crown”.
Mississippi
– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 1,741
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 55 (#457 (tie) most common name, -96.8% compared to the 80s)
National
– Rank: #6
– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 218,131
Darren Brode // Shutterstock
#10. Heather
Heather is a name of Scottish origin meaning “a variety of small shrubs with pink or white flowers”.
Mississippi
– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 1,853
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 10 (#949 (tie) most common name, -99.5% compared to the 80s)
National
– Rank: #10
– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 191,841
Dasha Muller // Shutterstock
#9. Crystal
Crystal is a name of Latin origin meaning “Earth mineral”.
Mississippi
– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 1,877
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 11 (#908 (tie) most common name, -99.4% compared to the 80s)
National
– Rank: #20
– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 140,998
Canva
#8. Mary
Mary is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “drop of the sea”.
Mississippi
– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 1,885
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 849 (#11 most common name, -55.0% compared to the 80s)
National
– Rank: #35
– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 95,842
Shyamalamuralinath // Shutterstock
#7. Brittany
Brittany is a name of French origin meaning “from Briton”.
Mississippi
– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 2,180
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 36 (#585 most common name, -98.3% compared to the 80s)
National
– Rank: #21
– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 140,795
Elvira Koneva // Shutterstock
#6. Tiffany
Tiffany is a name of Greek origin meaning “appearance of God”.
Mississippi
– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 2,542
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 25 (#678 (tie) most common name, -99.0% compared to the 80s)
National
– Rank: #11
– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 158,610
Canva
#5. Kimberly
Kimberly is a name of English origin meaning “from the wood of the royal forest”.
Mississippi
– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 2,928
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 110 (#268 (tie) most common name, -96.2% compared to the 80s)
National
– Rank: #17
– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 146,435
javi_indy // Shutterstock
#4. Amanda
Amanda is a name of Latin origin meaning “worthy of love”.
Mississippi
– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 3,789
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 32 (#612 (tie) most common name, -99.2% compared to the 80s)
National
– Rank: #3
– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 369,698
Canva
#3. Jennifer
Jennifer is a name of English origin meaning “white shadow, white wave”.
Mississippi
– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 3,941
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 80 (#359 (tie) most common name, -98.0% compared to the 80s)
National
– Rank: #2
– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 440,836
FamVeld // Shutterstock
#2. Ashley
Ashley is a name of English origin meaning “ash tree meadow”.
Mississippi
– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 4,573
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 148 (#192 (tie) most common name, -96.8% compared to the 80s)
National
– Rank: #4
– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 352,147
Canva
#1. Jessica
Jessica is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “God beholds”.
Mississippi
– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 4,944
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 85 (#343 most common name, -98.3% compared to the 80s)
National
– Rank: #1
– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 469,439