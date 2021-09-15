Mississippi’s new coronavirus spread inches back up for second day in row after days of decline

Published 11:20 am Wednesday, September 15, 2021

By Magnolia State Live

Mississippi’s 7-day average of new COVID-19 coronavirus cases inched up again Wednesday, the second day of increases after approximately two weeks of decline.

Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) officials reported Wednesday that 2,353 new coronavirus cases were found in the last 24 hours.

The additional cases reported Wednesday brings the total number of cases found in the state since the pandemic began to 468,498, meaning that nearly 16 percent of all Mississippians have tested positive for the virus since the pandemic began.

MSDH reported 39 new deaths on Wednesday, bringing the total death toll to 9,100.

Mississippi health leaders have said that a combination of a low overall vaccination rate among Mississippians along with a rapidly spreading Delta variant is causing the recent surge in cases.

Through Tuesday, 42 percent of the total Mississippi population has been fully vaccinated, nearly the worst in the nation and well below the U.S. average of 54 percent.

For more detailed county-by-county vaccination results visit: https://msdh.ms.gov/msdhsite/_static/resources/12130.pdf

The 7-day, daily average of new cases rose to 1,888 on Wednesday.

The 14-day, daily average of new cases dropped to 2,041 with Wednesday’s update.

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case and deaths totals may change as investigation finds new or additional information.

County Total Cases Total Deaths Total LTC Facility Cases Total LTC Facility Deaths
Adams 4174 109 87 18
Alcorn 5093 88 130 20
Amite 1912 51 57 9
Attala 3182 85 187 36
Benton 1375 31 47 10
Bolivar 5960 143 239 33
Calhoun 2569 39 41 6
Carroll 1589 36 52 11
Chickasaw 2774 64 61 15
Choctaw 1238 24 11 0
Claiborne 1241 34 46 9
Clarke 2717 84 133 31
Clay 2826 72 41 5
Coahoma 3859 96 134 12
Copiah 4238 83 102 13
Covington 4048 91 142 39
De Soto 29532 342 121 26
Forrest 12879 231 283 60
Franklin 1141 27 41 5
George 4547 66 64 9
Greene 2020 45 57 6
Grenada 3489 100 155 32
Hancock 7110 107 72 15
Harrison 31907 468 531 75
Hinds 30552 569 844 138
Holmes 2576 85 109 20
Humphreys 1220 36 35 9
Issaquena 191 6 0 0
Itawamba 4291 92 135 24
Jackson 22868 335 283 39
Jasper 3082 61 46 2
Jefferson 858 32 41 7
Jefferson Davis 1640 41 9 1
Jones 13053 215 232 43
Kemper 1365 38 50 10
Lafayette 8008 136 193 56
Lamar 9972 122 55 12
Lauderdale 11244 292 481 104
Lawrence 2024 31 27 2
Leake 3897 84 94 16
Lee 14393 214 224 43
Leflore 4377 138 239 55
Lincoln 5192 127 200 40
Lowndes 10148 171 277 64
Madison 13961 263 416 71
Marion 3996 99 161 24
Marshall 5917 115 65 15
Monroe 6304 156 191 55
Montgomery 1686 52 64 10
Neshoba 6350 200 213 59
Newton 3602 73 87 15
Noxubee 1734 37 38 6
Oktibbeha 6764 117 259 37
Panola 6036 122 103 15
Pearl River 8569 208 210 42
Perry 1950 53 24 9
Pike 5424 133 145 37
Pontotoc 5992 92 86 13
Prentiss 4290 74 101 15
Quitman 1009 25 0 0
Rankin 21016 355 481 68
Scott 4473 92 116 19
Sharkey 616 20 45 8
Simpson 4238 108 159 20
Smith 2415 46 72 8
Stone 3426 57 86 14
Sunflower 4057 104 124 20
Tallahatchie 2138 49 50 7
Tate 4189 99 80 19
Tippah 4317 80 120 14
Tishomingo 3209 87 103 28
Tunica 1465 33 19 2
Union 5588 85 132 23
Walthall 2034 57 69 14
Warren 6267 159 173 38
Washington 6756 146 193 41
Wayne 4196 63 80 13
Webster 1911 41 67 14
Wilkinson 983 35 25 6
Winston 2981 91 130 39
Yalobusha 2154 47 82 22
Yazoo 4114 86 149 20
Total 468,498 9,100 11,126 2,060

