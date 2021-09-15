Mississippi’s new coronavirus spread inches back up for second day in row after days of decline

Mississippi’s 7-day average of new COVID-19 coronavirus cases inched up again Wednesday, the second day of increases after approximately two weeks of decline.

Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) officials reported Wednesday that 2,353 new coronavirus cases were found in the last 24 hours.

The additional cases reported Wednesday brings the total number of cases found in the state since the pandemic began to 468,498, meaning that nearly 16 percent of all Mississippians have tested positive for the virus since the pandemic began.

MSDH reported 39 new deaths on Wednesday, bringing the total death toll to 9,100.

Mississippi health leaders have said that a combination of a low overall vaccination rate among Mississippians along with a rapidly spreading Delta variant is causing the recent surge in cases.

Through Tuesday, 42 percent of the total Mississippi population has been fully vaccinated, nearly the worst in the nation and well below the U.S. average of 54 percent.

For more detailed county-by-county vaccination results visit: https://msdh.ms.gov/msdhsite/_static/resources/12130.pdf

The 7-day, daily average of new cases rose to 1,888 on Wednesday.

The 14-day, daily average of new cases dropped to 2,041 with Wednesday’s update.

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County