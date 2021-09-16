New coronavirus case numbers dip slightly, but remain at high levels, state says; dozens more deaths reported

Published 9:45 am Thursday, September 16, 2021

By Magnolia State Live

New cases of the COVID-19 coronavirus found in Mississippi dipped slightly Thursday as the state released the latest statistics, but remain at high levels.

Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) officials reported Thursday that 2,594 new coronavirus cases were found in the last 24 hours.

The additional cases reported Thursday brings the total number of cases found in the state since the pandemic began to 471,092, meaning that nearly 16 percent of all Mississippians have tested positive for the virus since the pandemic began. Statistics indicate that 1 in every 327 Mississippians have contracted the virus.

MSDH reported 65 new deaths on Thursday, bringing the total death toll to 9,165.

Mississippi health leaders have said that a combination of a low overall vaccination rate among Mississippians along with a rapidly spreading Delta variant is causing the recent surge in cases.

Through Wednesday, 42 percent of the total Mississippi population has been fully vaccinated, nearly the worst in the nation and well below the U.S. average of 54 percent.

For more detailed county-by-county vaccination results visit: https://msdh.ms.gov/msdhsite/_static/resources/12130.pdf

The 7-day, daily average of new cases dropped to 1,810 on Thursday.

The 14-day, daily average of new cases dropped to 1,970 with Thursday’s update.

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case and deaths totals may change as investigation finds new or additional information.

County Total Cases Total Deaths Total LTC Facility Cases Total LTC Facility Deaths
Adams 4184 110 87 18
Alcorn 5162 88 130 20
Amite 1914 51 57 9
Attala 3196 85 187 36
Benton 1382 32 47 10
Bolivar 5991 143 239 33
Calhoun 2585 39 43 6
Carroll 1594 37 52 11
Chickasaw 2805 64 61 15
Choctaw 1244 24 11 0
Claiborne 1255 34 46 9
Clarke 2755 87 133 31
Clay 2861 72 41 5
Coahoma 3870 98 134 12
Copiah 4247 84 102 13
Covington 4065 91 142 39
De Soto 29693 344 122 26
Forrest 12926 231 283 60
Franklin 1143 27 41 5
George 4564 66 64 9
Greene 2026 45 57 6
Grenada 3511 100 155 32
Hancock 7172 111 72 15
Harrison 32160 471 531 75
Hinds 30628 574 845 138
Holmes 2585 85 109 20
Humphreys 1230 37 35 9
Issaquena 191 6 0 0
Itawamba 4332 95 135 24
Jackson 23098 335 283 39
Jasper 3095 62 46 2
Jefferson 863 32 41 7
Jefferson Davis 1643 41 9 1
Jones 13112 218 232 43
Kemper 1369 39 50 10
Lafayette 8052 136 195 56
Lamar 10017 125 55 12
Lauderdale 11301 294 481 104
Lawrence 2032 31 27 2
Leake 3904 85 94 16
Lee 14515 218 224 43
Leflore 4392 140 239 55
Lincoln 5217 129 200 40
Lowndes 10206 171 277 64
Madison 13993 264 416 71
Marion 4016 100 161 24
Marshall 5948 116 65 15
Monroe 6343 158 191 55
Montgomery 1694 53 64 10
Neshoba 6377 201 213 59
Newton 3616 74 87 15
Noxubee 1744 38 38 6
Oktibbeha 6799 117 259 37
Panola 6056 123 103 15
Pearl River 8616 208 210 42
Perry 1957 53 24 9
Pike 5450 133 145 37
Pontotoc 6076 92 86 13
Prentiss 4352 75 101 15
Quitman 1014 25 0 0
Rankin 21062 357 481 68
Scott 4503 92 116 19
Sharkey 617 20 45 8
Simpson 4251 110 159 20
Smith 2422 46 72 8
Stone 3437 57 87 14
Sunflower 4077 104 124 20
Tallahatchie 2149 49 50 7
Tate 4202 100 80 19
Tippah 4324 80 120 14
Tishomingo 3237 88 103 28
Tunica 1476 34 19 2
Union 5623 85 132 23
Walthall 2046 57 69 14
Warren 6310 159 173 38
Washington 6816 146 193 41
Wayne 4223 63 80 13
Webster 1916 42 67 14
Wilkinson 984 35 25 6
Winston 2991 91 130 39
Yalobusha 2164 47 82 22
Yazoo 4124 86 149 20
Total 471,092 9,165 11,133 2,060

