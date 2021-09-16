VIDEO: Watch this incredible footage of Hurricane Ida’s storm surge coming ashore in Louisiana

A storm chaser with the website hurricanetrack.com released footage Wednesday showing storm surge rapidly come ashore as Hurricane Ida pushed through LaPlace, Louisiana, on August 29.

Mark Sudduth with hurricanetrack.com shared the footage on social media Wednesday.

Sudduth posted that the footage came from remote GoPro camera placed at Frenier Landing on the west side of Lake Ponchartrain.

The footage starts out showing a dark scene as the camera was placed just after midnight. Then the time-lapsed footage then shows daybreak with some water visible, then the sky darkens and a wall of water engulfs the scene, appearing to be approximately 10 feet high.

Local media reported the water actually got higher later in the day and reported that Sudduth’s camera was submerged at one point.

Frenier Landing is a location between Lake Ponchartrain and the Maurepas Swamp and is the location where a couple of restaurants were located.