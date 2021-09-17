Alabama mom arrested after police say she boarded a school bus, assaulted a child she believed to be a bully

An Alabama mother has been arrested after police say she boarded a school bus and assaulted an 11-year-old child she believed had bullied her own child.

Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office deputies said Nannatt Waldrop, 37, was arrested and charged with assault (third-degree), trespassing on a school bus and disorderly conduct.

Deputies say Waldrop boarded a Jefferson County School bus at approximately 7:18 a.m. on Tuesday in the 1800 block of Martinque Drive in Center Point, Alabama.

Waldrop then reportedly confronted an 11-year-old child already on the bus whom Waldrop believes had been bullying her child.