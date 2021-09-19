Mississippi man apparently drowned at state park lake

Published 5:29 pm Sunday, September 19, 2021

By Natchez Democrat Staff

A Mississippi man died Saturday night of a possible drowning at Natchez State Park.

Adams County Coroner James Lee said he pronounced 27-year-old Eric Minor of Natchez dead at approximately 10 p.m. Saturday.

“I’m uncertain of all of the circumstances, however, an autopsy will be performed for toxicology studies (to confirm the) manner of death,” Lee said.

Lee said Minor was with his girlfriend and not alone at the park.

“I was told (she) tried to rescue him,” he said.

