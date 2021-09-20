Law enforcement looking for two inmates who escaped Mississippi jail Sunday

Mississippi law enforcement is looking for two of four inmates who escaped from a Pearl River County facility early Sunday morning.

According to the Pearl River County Sheriff’s Department, four inmates escaped from the Lenoir-Rowell Criminal Justice Center in the early morning hours of Sept. 19.

Two of the inmates have since been captured. Authorities ate still searching for Rodney Smith and Jonathan Culpepper.

If anyone has any information regarding their whereabouts, please call 601-749-5482.