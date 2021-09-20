Law enforcement looking for two inmates who escaped Mississippi jail Sunday

Published 6:50 am Monday, September 20, 2021

By Magnolia State Live

Mississippi law enforcement is looking for two  of four inmates who escaped from a Pearl River County facility early Sunday morning.

According to the Pearl River County Sheriff’s Department, four inmates escaped from the Lenoir-Rowell Criminal Justice Center in the early morning hours of Sept. 19.

Two of the inmates have since been captured. Authorities ate still searching for Rodney Smith and Jonathan Culpepper.

If anyone has any information regarding their whereabouts, please call 601-749-5482.

More News

Mississippi officials: Men take ‘free car’ for a ride, later find dead body in trunk

Mississippi’s COVID-19 new case spread inches down, but deaths still coming in dozens, latest state statistics show

Law enforcement looking for two inmates who escaped Mississippi jail Sunday

Mississippi man faces jail time after buying more than 75,000 smokes without paying state’s cigarette taxes

  • Subscribe to our email newsletter

    * indicates required
Print Article