Mississippi man drowns after wading into lake

Published 9:28 pm Monday, September 20, 2021

By Magnolia State Live

A Mississippi man has died as the result of an apparent accidental drowning.

On the evening of Sunday, Sept. 19, agents with the Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries and Parks responded to a report from a woman who said her son had been wading in the Lake Lincoln swimming area and could not be located.

With assistance from Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office deputies, the body of 38-year-old Robert Earl Hedgepeth, of Wesson, was recovered. He was pronounced dead on the scene by Lincoln County Coroner Clay McMorris.

Hedgepeth, who could not swim, had apparently stepped into a hole and could not recover after submerging, said Sheriff Steve Rushing.

