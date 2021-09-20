Mississippi’s COVID-19 new case spread inches down, but deaths still coming in dozens, latest state statistics show

Published 9:36 am Monday, September 20, 2021

By Magnolia State Live

Mississippi’s COVID-19 coronavirus spread continued to inch down Monday after the state released the latest statistics from over the weekend.

Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) officials reported Monday that 2,687 new coronavirus cases were found over the weekend.

The additional cases reported Monday brings the total number of cases found in the state since the pandemic began to 476,100, meaning that 16 percent of all Mississippians have tested positive for the virus since the pandemic began.

Statistics indicate that 1 in every 321 Mississippians has died from the virus.

MSDH reported 56 new deaths on Monday, bringing the total death toll to 9,270.

Mississippi health leaders have said that a combination of a low overall vaccination rate among Mississippians along with a rapidly spreading Delta variant is causing the recent surge in cases.

Through Friday, 42 percent of the total Mississippi population has been fully vaccinated, nearly the worst in the nation and well below the U.S. average of 54 percent.

For more detailed county-by-county vaccination results visit: https://msdh.ms.gov/msdhsite/_static/resources/12130.pdf

The 7-day, daily average of new cases dropped to 1,718 on Monday.

The 14-day, daily average of new cases dropped to 1,675 with Monday’s update.

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case and deaths totals may change as investigation finds new or additional information.

County Total Cases Total Deaths Total LTC Facility Cases Total LTC Facility Deaths
Adams 4309 114 88 18
Alcorn 5279 88 130 20
Amite 1958 51 57 9
Attala 3232 85 187 36
Benton 1401 33 47 10
Bolivar 6029 143 239 33
Calhoun 2622 40 43 6
Carroll 1604 37 52 11
Chickasaw 2842 64 61 15
Choctaw 1254 26 11 0
Claiborne 1261 34 46 9
Clarke 2779 89 133 31
Clay 2912 73 41 5
Coahoma 3898 98 134 12
Copiah 4281 87 102 13
Covington 4106 91 142 39
De Soto 30014 348 122 26
Forrest 13011 235 283 60
Franklin 1161 28 41 5
George 4641 68 64 9
Greene 2051 45 57 6
Grenada 3532 101 156 32
Hancock 7365 111 72 15
Harrison 32559 478 531 75
Hinds 30837 579 845 138
Holmes 2606 86 109 20
Humphreys 1240 37 35 9
Issaquena 191 6 0 0
Itawamba 4374 99 135 24
Jackson 23380 339 283 39
Jasper 3111 62 46 2
Jefferson 871 33 41 7
Jefferson Davis 1663 41 9 1
Jones 13216 221 233 43
Kemper 1377 39 50 10
Lafayette 8110 137 198 56
Lamar 10105 130 55 12
Lauderdale 11429 299 481 105
Lawrence 2044 31 27 2
Leake 3944 85 94 16
Lee 14700 218 224 43
Leflore 4421 140 239 55
Lincoln 5263 131 201 40
Lowndes 10306 175 277 64
Madison 14086 269 416 71
Marion 4051 102 161 24
Marshall 6016 118 65 15
Monroe 6406 158 191 55
Montgomery 1705 53 64 10
Neshoba 6422 201 220 59
Newton 3651 74 87 15
Noxubee 1757 38 38 6
Oktibbeha 6845 118 259 37
Panola 6098 124 103 15
Pearl River 8976 213 210 42
Perry 1974 53 24 9
Pike 5533 135 157 37
Pontotoc 6158 93 86 13
Prentiss 4402 76 101 15
Quitman 1021 25 0 0
Rankin 21167 360 481 68
Scott 4526 94 116 19
Sharkey 620 20 45 8
Simpson 4283 112 159 20
Smith 2444 47 72 8
Stone 3473 58 87 14
Sunflower 4093 104 124 20
Tallahatchie 2163 49 50 7
Tate 4262 100 80 19
Tippah 4383 80 120 14
Tishomingo 3277 88 103 28
Tunica 1496 34 19 2
Union 5655 86 132 23
Walthall 2088 57 69 14
Warren 6350 161 173 38
Washington 6860 148 195 41
Wayne 4262 65 80 13
Webster 1931 42 67 14
Wilkinson 1009 36 25 6
Winston 3011 91 130 39
Yalobusha 2186 47 82 22
Yazoo 4171 86 149 20
Total 476,100 9,270 11,161 2,061

