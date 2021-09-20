Mississippi’s COVID-19 new case spread inches down, but deaths still coming in dozens, latest state statistics show

Mississippi’s COVID-19 coronavirus spread continued to inch down Monday after the state released the latest statistics from over the weekend.

Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) officials reported Monday that 2,687 new coronavirus cases were found over the weekend.

The additional cases reported Monday brings the total number of cases found in the state since the pandemic began to 476,100, meaning that 16 percent of all Mississippians have tested positive for the virus since the pandemic began.

Statistics indicate that 1 in every 321 Mississippians has died from the virus.

MSDH reported 56 new deaths on Monday, bringing the total death toll to 9,270.

Mississippi health leaders have said that a combination of a low overall vaccination rate among Mississippians along with a rapidly spreading Delta variant is causing the recent surge in cases.

Through Friday, 42 percent of the total Mississippi population has been fully vaccinated, nearly the worst in the nation and well below the U.S. average of 54 percent.

For more detailed county-by-county vaccination results visit: https://msdh.ms.gov/msdhsite/_static/resources/12130.pdf

The 7-day, daily average of new cases dropped to 1,718 on Monday.

The 14-day, daily average of new cases dropped to 1,675 with Monday’s update.

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County