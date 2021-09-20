Shooting at Mississippi interstate hotel ends when murder suspect shot, killed by officer

Published 6:08 am Monday, September 20, 2021

By Magnolia State Live

Jackson police are investigating after a man was found dead Sunday morning at a Mississippi hotel.

Early Sunday morning  officers responded to a shooting at the Olive Tree Hotel on I-55 north Frontage Road in Jackson.

When they arrived at the scene, officers found Josh Casaus deceased from a gunshot wound, according to Jackson news sources.

Witnesses at the hotel said the shooting took place on the third floor of the hotel.

Police say they identified Dishawn Sanders as the suspect in the shooting.

Police said Sanders began firing at officers. An officer then returned fire, striking and killing Sanders.

A motive has not been determined at this time.

