Mississippi coronavirus new cases keep dropping, but deaths continue to climb from past infections

Published 10:14 am Tuesday, September 21, 2021

By Magnolia State Live

New cases of COVID-19 coronavirus in Mississippi ratcheted down again Tuesday as the state released the latest statistics on the virus.

Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) officials reported Tuesday that 1,669 new coronavirus cases were found in the last 24 hours.

The additional cases reported Tuesday brings the total number of cases found in the state since the pandemic began to 477,769, meaning that 16 percent of all Mississippians have tested positive for the virus since the pandemic began.

Statistics indicate that 1 in every 321 Mississippians has died from the virus.

MSDH reported 61 new deaths on Tuesday, bringing the total death toll to 9,331.

Mississippi health leaders have said that a combination of a low overall vaccination rate among Mississippians along with a rapidly spreading Delta variant is causing the recent surge in cases.

Through Monday, 43 percent of the total Mississippi population has been fully vaccinated. The number of fully vaccinated Mississippians has grown rapidly over the last several weeks but remains below the U.S. average of 55 percent.

For more detailed county-by-county vaccination results visit: https://msdh.ms.gov/msdhsite/_static/resources/12130.pdf

The 7-day, daily average of new cases dropped to 1,661 on Tuesday.

The 14-day, daily average of new cases dropped to 1,744 with Tuesday’s update.

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case and deaths totals may change as investigation finds new or additional information.

County Total Cases Total Deaths Total LTC Facility Cases Total LTC Facility Deaths
Adams 4365 116 88 18
Alcorn 5308 89 130 20
Amite 1972 51 57 9
Attala 3240 86 187 36
Benton 1409 33 47 10
Bolivar 6060 144 239 33
Calhoun 2631 40 43 7
Carroll 1608 37 52 11
Chickasaw 2850 65 61 15
Choctaw 1258 26 12 0
Claiborne 1261 34 46 9
Clarke 2789 90 133 31
Clay 2923 73 41 5
Coahoma 3904 98 134 12
Copiah 4285 87 102 14
Covington 4121 92 142 39
De Soto 30148 352 122 26
Forrest 13034 236 283 60
Franklin 1163 28 41 5
George 4651 71 65 9
Greene 2062 45 57 6
Grenada 3536 102 156 32
Hancock 7391 111 72 15
Harrison 32698 481 531 75
Hinds 30882 581 846 139
Holmes 2610 87 109 20
Humphreys 1257 37 35 9
Issaquena 191 6 0 0
Itawamba 4384 99 135 24
Jackson 23474 341 283 39
Jasper 3117 62 46 2
Jefferson 873 33 41 7
Jefferson Davis 1664 42 9 1
Jones 13270 222 234 43
Kemper 1379 39 50 10
Lafayette 8164 137 198 56
Lamar 10123 130 55 12
Lauderdale 11467 302 481 105
Lawrence 2047 31 27 2
Leake 3950 85 94 16
Lee 14732 219 224 43
Leflore 4428 140 240 55
Lincoln 5271 131 201 40
Lowndes 10340 175 277 64
Madison 14101 270 416 72
Marion 4060 102 161 24
Marshall 6045 121 66 16
Monroe 6431 158 191 55
Montgomery 1712 54 64 10
Neshoba 6430 201 220 59
Newton 3660 74 87 15
Noxubee 1766 39 38 6
Oktibbeha 6883 121 260 37
Panola 6170 125 103 15
Pearl River 8992 216 210 42
Perry 1979 53 24 9
Pike 5553 135 165 38
Pontotoc 6201 93 86 13
Prentiss 4418 77 101 15
Quitman 1031 26 0 0
Rankin 21203 366 483 68
Scott 4538 96 116 19
Sharkey 621 20 45 8
Simpson 4291 112 159 20
Smith 2467 47 72 8
Stone 3476 59 87 14
Sunflower 4109 104 124 20
Tallahatchie 2165 49 50 7
Tate 4309 101 80 19
Tippah 4397 80 120 14
Tishomingo 3301 88 103 28
Tunica 1500 34 19 2
Union 5683 86 132 23
Walthall 2094 58 69 14
Warren 6366 163 173 38
Washington 6883 150 196 41
Wayne 4294 65 80 13
Webster 1943 42 67 14
Wilkinson 1014 36 25 6
Winston 3019 91 130 39
Yalobusha 2192 47 82 22
Yazoo 4182 86 149 20
Total 477,769 9,331 11,179 2,067

