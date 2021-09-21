Search continues for missing Mississippi man after empty truck found 2 hours away

Police are working to find a missing Mississippi man after finding his vehicle more than 2 hours away from where he was last spotted.

Police in Pearl are looking for Phillip Brandt, 58, who last seen leaving his home in Pearl on Sept. 12 in a green 1997 Chevrolet truck.

Police say the truck was found on Friday, Sept. 17, by Senatobia police on I-55 along the Highway 4 ramp.

Brandt was not with the truck. Officials say Brandt is not at any of the area hospitals and or jails.

If you know where Brandt is located, contact the Detective Rey Olivo at 601-863-3231 or email rolivo@cityofpearl.com.