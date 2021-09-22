Elderly Louisiana couple dead in apparent murder-suicide, sheriff says

An elderly couple in south Louisiana is dead after a suspected murder-suicide, authorities said.

West Feliciana Sheriff’s Office investigators responded to a 911 call Tuesday about a domestic disturbance at a home in St. Francisville. Once they arrived, they found Peggy Rayborn, 70, and her estranged husband, Marshall Rayburn, 63, dead. A neighbor also had a gunshot wound, The Advocate reported.

Deputies believe Marshall Rayburn showed up at Peggy Rayburn’s home uninvited and began to argue with her. Their neighbor, Lanie Cathey, 37, heard the fighting and attempted to intervene when Marshall pulled a pistol, shot both women, and then himself, the sheriff’s office said.

Peggy Rayburn died at the scene.

Cathey, who called 911 and was able to provide an account of what happened, was struck in the shoulder and is expected to recover.

The case is still under investigation.