Missing 5-year-old boy found safe, authorities say

Published 10:41 am Wednesday, September 22, 2021

By Magnolia State Live

A Mississippi 5-year-old who had been missing since Tuesday night has been found and is safe, authorities said late Wednesday morning.

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation had issued an Endangered/Missing Child Alert for 5-year-old Henton Kenneth Dean of Center Hill, Mississippi, in Lauderdale County.

He went missing Tuesday, September 21, 2021, at about 6:02 pm in the 7300 block of Center Hill Road in Lauderdale County, walking northeast toward Haguewood Road with two Golden Retrievers.

More News

Missing 5-year-old boy found safe, authorities say

Mississippi man shoots self after dropping his own pistol

Armed robber took everything from victim except his boxer shorts, police say

Seventeen arrested in meth, cocaine trafficking and distribution case in two Mississippi counties

  • Subscribe to our email newsletter

    * indicates required
Print Article