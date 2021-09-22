Mississippi man charged in weekend front porch murder

Published 4:17 pm Wednesday, September 22, 2021

By Magnolia State Live

Deyton Worthy

Police have arrested a man they believe murdered another man Sunday afternoon on the front porch of the home the victim’s mother.

Deyton Worthy, 22, has been charged with murder along with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Investigators say Worthy shot and killed Joshua Rayborn on Sunday afternoon at a house near Bentonia in Yazoo County.

The victim and the suspect were both known to local law enforcement officers and had a history with one another.

More News

Mississippi man charged in weekend front porch murder

Kentucky teen killed, two more injured in drive-by shooting at school bus stop

Spread COVID-19 coronavirus continues to slow as less new cases reported in Mississippi

Alabama man dies after pit bull mauls him; he died hours after surgeons tried to reattach his limbs

  • Subscribe to our email newsletter

    * indicates required
Print Article