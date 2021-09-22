Mississippi man shoots self after dropping his own pistol

Natchez police responded Saturday night to what appears to be an accidental shooting incident on Grant Street.

Natchez Police Chief Joseph Daughtry said a man in his early 50s called 911 at approximately 9:30 p.m. reporting a gunshot wound in his abdomen.

Daughtry said the man told investigators that he was entering his house while carrying his gun and dropped it. When the gun hit the floor, it discharged, he said.

“(The bullet) went through his stomach and bounced off the roof,” Daughtry said. He added the man found the projectile on the floor and gave it to investigators.

“Sometimes a bullet passing through is better than it being lodged inside of you because it goes through so fast,” he said. “He was coherent and communicating with us. We believe he is recovering at a hospital in Jackson.”

Daughtry said he does not have updated information about the man’s condition.

Daughtry would not release the man’s identity to project his privacy, he said.