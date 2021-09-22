Mississippi woman, her 9-month-old daughter missing; police seek public’s help to location them

Published 8:58 pm Wednesday, September 22, 2021

By Magnolia State Live

Jessica Lynn McCranie, and her 9-month-old daughter, Ava McCranie.

A Mississippi woman and her 9-month-old daughter are missing and police are seeking the public’s assistance in hopes of locating the pair.

Gulfport Police Department investigators say Jessica Lynn McCranie and her 9-month-old daughter, Ava McCranie, of Gulfport were last seen in Tuesday.

Jessica is described as a white female, 33 years old. She stands approximately 5-foot, 5-inches in height and weighs approximately 110 pounds.

Jessica is believed to be traveling in a Jeep Patriot with Mississippi license plate number HAT5954.

If you know anything about Jessica’s whereabouts, please contact the Gulfport Police Department at 228-868-5959.

More News

Elderly Louisiana couple dead in apparent murder-suicide, sheriff says

Mississippi woman, her 9-month-old daughter missing; police seek public’s help to location them

Attorney argues Mississippi’s current voting rights laws written with racist intent, seeks court to overturn them

Mississippi probation officer indicted for allegedly stealing court fees from people on probation

  • Subscribe to our email newsletter

    * indicates required
Print Article