One of Mississippi’s largest school districts reverses mask mandate – goes to mask-optional policy

One of Mississippi’s largest school districts has reversed its mask mandate.

The Rankin County School District announced Wednesday that the district’s school board has voted to change its mask requirement to “masks not required but highly recommended,” according to local news sources.

The decision to change the mask mandate was made after recent data indicates a drop in COVID-19 cases since the start of the school year.

The school district had started the year with a mask-optional policy but changed to a mask mandate when the number of COVID-19 cases started to increase.

The RCSD said it will continue to monitor and adjust the plans for the health and safety of students and employees throughout the remainder of the school year.