Mississippi man arrested, accused of sex crimes against children between 6 and 13 years old

Published 5:40 am Friday, September 24, 2021

By Magnolia State Live

A Mississippi man has been arrested for committing sex crimes against children under the age of 13.

Starkville police officers arrested Alando Rodgers, 31, of Starkville. He is charged with six counts of sexual battery.

Officials report that the victims were three children ranging in age at the time from 6-to-13 years old. The crimes reportedly occurred in 2019 and 2020.

Rodgers bond has been set at a combined $300,000.

