New coronavirus cases in Mississippi continue to fall as deaths rise; September now second-highest month of reported deaths

Published 9:05 am Friday, September 24, 2021

By Magnolia State Live

New cases of COVID-19 coronavirus are falling quickly in Mississippi, but the death toll from the August spike in cases continues to build rapidly, the state reported Friday.

September is now the month with the second-highest number of reported deaths since the pandemic began. Through Friday, 1,017 deaths had been reported in September, second only to the more than 1,200 deaths reported in January. Reported deaths in a specific month often include some deaths from prior months as reporting from death certificates can be delayed.

Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) officials reported Friday that 1,505 new coronavirus cases were found in the last 24 hours.

The additional cases reported Friday brings the total number of cases found in the state since the pandemic began to 482,902, meaning that more than 16 percent of all Mississippians have tested positive for the virus since the pandemic began.

Statistics indicate that 1 in every 316 Mississippians has died from the virus.

MSDH reported 30 new deaths on Friday, bringing the total death toll to 9,425.

Mississippi health leaders have said that a combination of a low overall vaccination rate among Mississippians along with a rapidly spreading Delta variant is causing the recent surge in cases.

Through Thursday, 43 percent of the total Mississippi population has been fully vaccinated. The number of fully vaccinated Mississippians has grown rapidly over the last several weeks but remains below the U.S. average of 55 percent.

For more detailed county-by-county vaccination results visit: https://msdh.ms.gov/msdhsite/_static/resources/12130.pdf

The 7-day, daily average of new cases dropped to 1,356 on Friday. It was the lowest number since July 28.

The 14-day, daily average of new cases dropped to 1,614 with Friday’s update.

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case and deaths totals may change as investigation finds new or additional information.

County Total Cases Total Deaths Total LTC Facility Cases Total LTC Facility Deaths
Adams 4416 116 88 18
Alcorn 5372 90 130 20
Amite 1984 52 57 9
Attala 3253 87 187 36
Benton 1425 35 47 10
Bolivar 6115 144 239 33
Calhoun 2661 41 43 7
Carroll 1621 37 52 11
Chickasaw 2870 65 61 15
Choctaw 1270 26 12 0
Claiborne 1268 34 46 9
Clarke 2821 90 133 31
Clay 2964 73 41 5
Coahoma 3957 100 134 12
Copiah 4317 87 103 14
Covington 4157 92 142 39
De Soto 30610 358 123 26
Forrest 13160 240 283 60
Franklin 1167 28 41 5
George 4714 72 67 9
Greene 2090 45 57 6
Grenada 3556 104 156 32
Hancock 7514 112 72 15
Harrison 33063 488 532 75
Hinds 31021 589 848 139
Holmes 2621 87 109 20
Humphreys 1266 37 35 9
Issaquena 192 6 0 0
Itawamba 4444 100 135 24
Jackson 23687 348 283 39
Jasper 3141 62 46 2
Jefferson 913 33 41 7
Jefferson Davis 1683 42 9 1
Jones 13404 227 235 43
Kemper 1386 40 50 10
Lafayette 8241 137 199 56
Lamar 10214 130 55 12
Lauderdale 11601 305 481 105
Lawrence 2068 33 27 2
Leake 3975 86 96 16
Lee 14909 220 225 43
Leflore 4476 140 240 55
Lincoln 5303 131 204 40
Lowndes 10443 176 277 64
Madison 14166 271 415 72
Marion 4099 104 162 24
Marshall 6126 123 68 17
Monroe 6514 164 191 55
Montgomery 1724 54 64 10
Neshoba 6475 201 224 59
Newton 3708 75 87 15
Noxubee 1789 39 38 6
Oktibbeha 6964 124 262 37
Panola 6250 126 103 15
Pearl River 9098 221 210 42
Perry 1999 53 24 9
Pike 5613 136 167 39
Pontotoc 6303 93 86 13
Prentiss 4467 79 101 15
Quitman 1039 26 0 0
Rankin 21340 370 485 68
Scott 4591 96 116 19
Sharkey 630 20 45 8
Simpson 4335 112 160 20
Smith 2506 49 72 8
Stone 3508 60 87 14
Sunflower 4148 104 124 20
Tallahatchie 2204 50 50 7
Tate 4394 101 80 19
Tippah 4464 80 120 14
Tishomingo 3362 89 103 28
Tunica 1533 34 19 2
Union 5741 86 132 23
Walthall 2110 58 69 14
Warren 6464 164 173 38
Washington 7102 150 198 41
Wayne 4330 66 80 13
Webster 1965 42 67 14
Wilkinson 1019 36 25 6
Winston 3046 91 130 39
Yalobusha 2210 47 82 22
Yazoo 4233 86 149 20
Total 482,902 9,425 11,209 2,069

