New coronavirus cases in Mississippi continue to fall as deaths rise; September now second-highest month of reported deaths

New cases of COVID-19 coronavirus are falling quickly in Mississippi, but the death toll from the August spike in cases continues to build rapidly, the state reported Friday.

September is now the month with the second-highest number of reported deaths since the pandemic began. Through Friday, 1,017 deaths had been reported in September, second only to the more than 1,200 deaths reported in January. Reported deaths in a specific month often include some deaths from prior months as reporting from death certificates can be delayed.

Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) officials reported Friday that 1,505 new coronavirus cases were found in the last 24 hours.

The additional cases reported Friday brings the total number of cases found in the state since the pandemic began to 482,902, meaning that more than 16 percent of all Mississippians have tested positive for the virus since the pandemic began.

Statistics indicate that 1 in every 316 Mississippians has died from the virus.

MSDH reported 30 new deaths on Friday, bringing the total death toll to 9,425.

Mississippi health leaders have said that a combination of a low overall vaccination rate among Mississippians along with a rapidly spreading Delta variant is causing the recent surge in cases.

Through Thursday, 43 percent of the total Mississippi population has been fully vaccinated. The number of fully vaccinated Mississippians has grown rapidly over the last several weeks but remains below the U.S. average of 55 percent.

For more detailed county-by-county vaccination results visit: https://msdh.ms.gov/msdhsite/_static/resources/12130.pdf

The 7-day, daily average of new cases dropped to 1,356 on Friday. It was the lowest number since July 28.

The 14-day, daily average of new cases dropped to 1,614 with Friday’s update.

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case and deaths totals may change as investigation finds new or additional information.